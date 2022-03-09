Animal Collective

The world seemed gray as we endured our second winter of the coronavirus, but then Animal Collective returned with their first album in six years and added Technicolor to the drudgery. “Time Skiffs” again shows the quartet traversing peaks and valleys of sonic terrain, layering spacey, psychedelic melodies with angular instrumentation and unpredictable time signatures. Each song weaves seamlessly into the next, creating a bright, magnetic continuum that you’d be disappointed to leave. And while “Time Skiffs” is not quite to the ranks of “Merriweather Post Pavilion,” it’s a much-welcomed gift for those who needed an escape. March 13 at 7 p.m. (doors) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out.

Eric Bellinger

Eric Bellinger is ready to introduce himself — for the second time. His name may not be familiar, but his songs are. His songwriting credits include tracks on Chris Brown’s 2011 “F.A.M.E.” album (which he won a Grammy for), “Lemme See” by Usher and “Right Here” by Justin Bieber. And now with his solo career, Bellinger is once again getting recognition from the Grammys with his latest album, “New Light.” He’s more adventurous in his soundscapes, fusing ‘80s synths with trap, R&B and house, and it’s why he’s nominated for best progressive R&B album. Still, Bellinger keeps things grounded by infusing infectious pop melodies into his songs. March 13 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $30.

Ryley Walker

There are few musicians who had a more prolific year in isolation than Ryley Walker, who released four albums in 2021 alone. Each sounded like a completely different side of Walker, from the mellow and psychedelic vibes of “A Tap on the Shoulder” to the more brooding, prog-rock sounds of “Course in Fable.” He delivered a multidimensional listening experience and kept upping his game with every new album. And just when you thought the singer-songwriter was going to take a break from dropping new music, he launched into 2022 with a new EP, “So Certain.” March 16 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $16-$18.