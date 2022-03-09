He says he first started paying attention to his own voice before it got deep, rapping over the instrumental outros of Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter II” in his childhood bedroom. By the time he was walking the halls of Cardozo High School, he was freestyling between classes with friends, and eventually began recording tracks in the rap trio Atomos. “My first time hearing myself on the mic was like a drug,” the Khan says. “Like I could fly, like I could jump off the plane and could do it again because I survived.”

Others heard him for the first time in 2017 when he dropped “Vices,” a dreamy boast session with Lil Tracy where the Khan’s voice felt as wide, pliant and springy as a trampoline mat. His music continued to gain heft on his 2018 album “Free Jesse” and 2019’s “Paranoia,” but the intensity spiked in a completely fresh direction with last summer’s “Crows,” a collaborative EP with the D.C. producer Amal in which the Khan anchored his booming syllables in hyperventilating drum-and-bass tracks. “That’s what D.C. guys do. We take something we like and we make it hardcore,” the Khan says, nonchalantly flashing the Bad Brains tattoo on his right forearm. “We make it faster, we make it heavier.”

The heaviest cut on “Crows” comes straight away. It’s called “BLM Plaza,” and it recounts a day in summer 2020 that the Khan spent protesting outside “the White House, raising hell.” The track doesn’t even hit the two-minute mark, but it still feels as epic and rousing as top-tier protest music — even if the Khan describes it as “just another time-stamp in my life.” But press him a little harder on where he stands in this world on fire, and his ideas about fearlessness, futurism, style and progress all seem to conjoin. “I want to show people that someone who’s been beat down by the system — racially, through class, whatever the case may be — can make their way out and find the inner-king within themselves,” he says. “You can be multisided coming out of those situations. That’s literally what I stand for.”