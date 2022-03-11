“Pushin P” went too viral. Once those little blue Ps started self-replicating all over social media, the corporate accounts couldn’t resist poking their fingers into the ambiguous new slang. “We had an internal meeting, and without getting into details, we’re pushin 🅿️ all year,” Nike tweeted, math-teacherishly. “We’re always pushing 🅿️ancakes,” tweeted IHOP. Deep in January, a Fox Weather meteorologist referenced “Pushin P” while forecasting a cold front in Texas. You could feel the song becoming uncool on your skin. On and on it went, until Feb. 24, when Gunna himself tweeted in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: “We Pushin 🅿️eace.”

So P stood for peace now? Sure. For Gunna, the success of “Pushin P” requires that the true meaning of P remain imprecise. “Being Loyal is definitely P,” he tweeted the day before the song’s release, framing P as a state of being, that, when you try to square it with the lyrics, seems to involve an espousal of integrity and the ownership of multiple German sports cars. But whatever P means, there’s always going to be plenty of room for interpretation, which makes for the kind of fun that feels big and broad enough for anyone to join in. That’s probably why so many listeners got over “Pushin P” as quickly as they got into it. Nobody wants to share their favorite new song with pancake people and the weatherman.

All that said, “Pushin P” doesn’t deserve to go down in history as some case study in hype-cycle shrinkage or the half-life of cool. Over a Wheezy beat that seesaws between digital comet dust and ghosts playing cello, Gunna coaxes his forebears into an alliterative gymnastics routine for the ages. Future uses a wet palate and a dry throat to propose a new form of pansexuality by minting the word “pesbian.” Young Thug nearly crosses Sesame Street — “Three Ps, pop, pourin’, Porsches” — but ultimately finds the way back to his native Twilight Zone. And here are some other p-words that appear within two enchanted minutes, many of which have never been handled more delicately in a rap song: Peace, piece, pint, pills, pointers, Portuguese, presidents, private, paranoid.