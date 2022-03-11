He attempted to add even more components to his show at D.C.’s Songbyrd Music House on Wednesday night, showcasing a slew of openers who mirrored his album’s extensive collaboration, but with meandering results. “Gumbo!'s” 18-tracks — with another 28 on the 2022 deluxe version — felt like a worthwhile journey through multilayered landscapes, but Pink Siifu’s show felt overstuffed, with the headliner’s 30-minute set cobbled onto the end of the show.
Perhaps offering a narrative through-line or sprinkling performances from Pink Siifu throughout would’ve helped sustain the show’s momentum. Though the openers did play relatively short sets, the downtime between performances disrupted the evening’s flow.
But it’s understandable why Pink Siifu wanted to showcase his counterparts. He grew up between Birmingham, Ala., and Cincinnati, amassing musical knowledge through his family as they listened to mid-century jazz, ‘90s R&B and ‘00s rap. As he collected more influences and became a music polymath, he resisted genre constraint. “I didn’t want people to box me in,” he told the New York Times last summer.
On Wednesday, seeing Pink Siifu lit up onstage with his closest collaborators evoked the joy and communion of a shared meal. Rappers VonBeezy and Peso Gordon repped Ohio and brought a surge of energy whenever they appeared. Fellow rapper Turich Benjy danced his way to a standout performance, exuding charisma in a highlighter-orange outfit. He also opened up the mosh pit, reigniting the dwindling stamina.
And when he finally performed after milling around in the crowd for some of the night, Pink Siifu sauntered onstage to the gentle sound of a pan flute. He started off a bit slow, but he ramped up the energy as the songs progressed, his flickering start making way for leaping flames. Eventually, a pit opened and Pink Siifu joined in the churn of bodies.
Closing out the show with Peso Gordon and VonBeezy on the beaming track “Bravo!,” Pink Siifu wove in a bit of warmth to steel his audience for the cold March night.