Only certain portions of the map — the ones toward the center, their pastels seemingly catching more light — were deemed quizworthy. Long story short, I’m a White dude in America, so I “learned” geography as both exercise in trivia and subset of conquest.

It would be a long time before I learned that maps are projections of someone else’s perspective. That all maps flatten and skew what they depict. That maps are just pictures of power.

But for Marc Bamuthi Joseph, the Kennedy Center’s vice president and artistic director of social impact, maps also pack a poetic punch. Maps tell us stories about the past and help us interpret the present (say, the swing of the vote or the climate). But, most crucial to “The Cartography Project,” Joseph’s flagship commissioning initiative for the Kennedy Center, they help us chart the course forward.

“The Cartography Project,” a multiyear initiative, will generate new works from dozens of composers and artists of color, each representing American communities grieving in the aftermath of institutional and interpersonal race-based violence: Minneapolis, Louisville, Baltimore — the list goes on.

“We are mapping, figuratively, these incidents of violence,” Joseph, 46, wrote in a February statement launching the project, “but we are also mapping the possibility of who we can be. We are drawing dots — and those dots not only show how to go between but also how to move beyond.”

For classical audiences, aesthetic distance has long authorized the consumption of pain, meaning that institutions seeking to represent the Black experience in America — a conspicuous turn since the summer of 2020 — have tended to keep suffering center stage, much to the annoyance of many Black artists to whom I’ve spoken.

Rather than commission works that shine yet more garish light on Black trauma, Joseph ensured that the course of “Cartography” followed its own true north: explorations of “Black dignity.”

“If there’s some kind of calculus that lands us in a place where we know how to deport people and how to incarcerate people,” says Joseph, “is there an algorithm that centers culture? That can land us in a place that liberates people or creates space for compassion and empathy?”

On March 15 and 16 at the Kennedy Center’s Studio K, members of the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera will premiere the first eight chamber and vocal works commissioned for “Cartography” and screen excerpts from a 10-part docuseries by the D.C. filmmaker T.L. Benton.

This first batch features three NSO commissions: Aurora, Colo., composer Jessica Mays’s “Anthem for GO”; Cleveland composer Nathaniel Heyder’s “Ahead of Time”; and Louisville-based Derek Douglas Carter’s “Breonna’s Lullaby.”

It also features five commissions from the WNO: Atlanta composer B.E. Boykin and librettist Brittny Ray Crowell’s “Mo(u)rning”; Minneapolis composer Liz Gre and librettist Junauda Petrus-Nasah’s “Progeny of Perpetual Innocence”; Oakland, Calif., composer Jens Ibsen and librettist Yasmina Ibsen’s “Pretty Girl”; Baltimore composer Jasmine Barnes and librettist Joshua Banbury’s “The Burning Bush”; and Joseph’s “The Road Ahead,” a collaboration with Kennedy Center composer-in-residence Carlos Simon.

“The thing that bonds, the connective tissue here,” Joseph says, “is excellence. Because if it doesn’t keep the ear, if it doesn’t trouble the heart in a way that feels both politically accountable and compositionally rigorous, then it all falls apart. So, that’s the duty of the work: to be legible, but also to be dope.”

Although not a Louisville native, the composer Derek Douglas Carter, 28, has lived in Louisville for four years, taken by its quiet pace and caring sense of community. In September 2020, largely peaceful protests filled the streets in response to the police killing of Breonna Taylor. Suddenly, National Guard members were patrolling the streets and helicopters were overhead. It shook him deeply.

“The past couple of years have been traumatic, I think is the proper word,” he says. “It feels wrong to say it — I’m experiencing trauma when I’m not the one who was killed. But it’s the truth. When there’s a curfew and helicopters all night, it is very much a traumatic experience.”

His contribution, “Breonna’s Lullaby,” takes a simple A-B-A form, its intro a gentle lullaby for clarinet, viola, bass and piano. It blurs genre into an intractable whole and sets a scene for a departure of consciousness.

“I wanted to explore sleep and dreams in the B section,” Carter says. “I was trying to write what it would sound like if I could warn [Breonna] through a prophetic nightmare.”

Collaborators Jasmine Barnes, 30, and Joshua Banbury, 26, have a history of working together going back to their 2017 opera, “The Illustrator,” and the two are now fellows at American Lyric Theater’s Composer Librettist Development Program.

“I think a lot of times when you put Black characters on a stage, an opera, typically, it’s very literal,” says Banbury, who attended Baltimore’s Morgan State University with Barnes. “If you have a new opera about a Black person, they’re usually a jazz musician who’s on drugs, or a journalist that is coming out of some sort of struggle. It’s very rare that you find abstract expressionism when expressing the Black experience.”

As such, the tension at the core of “The Burning Bush” (inspired by the 2015 death of Freddie Gray of injuries he sustained in police custody) comes not just from its overt stylistic suspension between the opera hall and the vaudeville stage, but also from its subtle critique of the history of Black pain in America: pulled between spectacle and invisibility.

“What I love about Joshua,” says Barnes, a Baltimore native, “is that he researches everything that we’re writing, and it really helps inform me as a composer. He researched Baltimore history, and this vaudeville setting, this style of music, this type of art form was actually something that would have been seen in Baltimore theaters at that time.”

As of now, “The Cartography Project” has no projected conclusion, remaining open and active indefinitely (four commissions have been announced for future seasons). So, too, is the larger project of changing classical institutions to move past the checklists of diversity initiatives and into a more inclusive reality.

“I don’t know that classical music has been that space,” says Joseph. “I don’t know if the Kennedy Center has been that space. But as an agent or an instrument of both, I think about what I can make that is part of the design of the future I long for.”