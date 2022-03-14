The band’s latest album, “Time Skiffs,” showcases the foursome in near-peak form, riffing on existence in our increasingly imperiled and fragile ecosystem. Animal Collective thrives when layering hypnotic, interlacing vocal harmonies over puncturing bleeps and blorps conjured from stacks of synthesizers. Onstage, Avey Tare (Dave Portner) and Panda Bear (Noah Lennox) ping-ponged gooey melodies with cathartic barks, while Geologist (Brian Weitz) and Deakin (Josh Dibb) effortlessly toggled an assemblage of instruments (including a hurdy-gurdy) to craft enveloping soundscapes.

The pace of their live show offered a fine balance in push-pull blissouts and twitchy freakout jams. Tracks from “Time Skiffs” shared space with selections from their 2007 standout “Strawberry Jam” — including “Chores” and closing number “For Reverend Green.”

But the elephant in the Animal Collective playroom is still “Merriweather Post Pavilion.” The 2009 album, named after the Columbia, Md., amphitheater, has earned its place as a cultural touchstone of the indie rock boom of the late 2000s — which dovetailed with the sunny bloom of the Obama era. (Album opener “In the Flowers” earned one of the biggest pops from the crowd.)

It’s trendy to ride waves of nostalgia. This quest to build back to a brighter, better future through the lens of a hazily remembered past (that we’re unreasonably sure was worthwhile) tempts us with the possibility of clarity on the road ahead.

The media materials for “Time Skiffs” refer to it as a “comeback album” after years of solo and experimental works — it’s the first album in a decade to feature all four members. Bands and albums tend to be categorized this way. In temporal tradition, we expect each new release to build off the last, or, in the case of such a defining work as “Merriweather,” make things sound more like it.

But why do we want that?

I chatted with Weitz in 2018 about the band’s visual album “Tangerine Reef,” which was a plea to fight the rapid destruction of the coral reefs, and asked him if the band felt any pressure to think of creating work along a timeline.

“People are discovering us, like high school kids now,” Weitz said then. “There’s a pretty large body of work for them to jump into. For them, it’s not a linear experience of what came after what, and what was going on in their life.”