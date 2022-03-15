That first feeling is rooted in demonstrable fact. Last year, a national “monument audit,” commissioned by the Mellon Foundation and conducted by the Philadelphia-based Monument Lab, surveyed the commemorative landscape of the United States and put numbers to what was already obvious: that markers to White men make up the overwhelming majority of monuments and memorials, which mainly celebrate “war and conquest.” The evening’s second short opera, “Rise,” with music by Kamala Sankaram and libretto by A.M. Homes, explores this idea, with a drama centered on a young Latino girl asking pointed questions about where, in the U.S. Capitol, she can find images that represent her sense of being American.

The second feeling, that monuments are fundamentally inadequate to memorialization, is more complicated, and it has a long history in American discourse. Monument ambivalence dates back to the beginnings of the republic, when many reasonable voices questioned whether memorials to men such as George Washington were fundamentally anti-democratic vestiges of monarchical thinking. A century ago, the debate was about the cost and value of memorialization, and whether we might better spend our money on things including libraries and schools.

Today, there is growing awareness that our traditional habits of memorialization simply aren’t working — if, by that, one means gathering collective agreement about basic ideas of who we are and what we stand for. That idea is dramatized in the program’s prologue, “Chantal,” with music and libretto by the married team of Alicia Hall Moran and the Kennedy Center’s artistic director for jazz, Jason Moran. In this one-woman monodrama, a surveyor sings to the Washington Monument, which seems to be leaning, perhaps because we ask it to do too much.

Monument skeptics have long faced off against a vigorous monuments industry, sometimes a literal industry of artists, craftspeople and businesses hawking stone and bronze, and more recently a symbolic industry based on the reflexive idea that monuments are necessary to civic life and thus we should always be developing more of them. In one of the more moving passages of “Written in Stone,” from “The Rift” by composer Huang Ruo and librettist David Henry Hwang, an American veteran of the Vietnam War and a refugee from South Vietnam bitterly question whether the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which opened in 1982, has anything to say to their still-raw grief and confusion.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that the opera that strays furthest from the class assignment given to the composers and librettists — WNO Artistic Director Francesca Zambello asked “each team to choose an American monument that spoke to them” — is the most successful. Carlos Simon and librettist Marc Bamuthi Joseph dramatize the conflict between the traditional values of a Black, Pentecostal church and a young “preacher in waiting,” who announces that he is gay to a congregation that he is set to inherit from his more conservative and patriarchal father.

“It All Falls Down” might be said to address the evening’s theme through the broad definition of memorials used by Monuments Lab in its audit, “a statement of power and presence in public.” But one is thankful that the creative team mostly sidesteps the idea of monuments altogether, telling instead a story its members care about. The result is an opera that ends with a genuine and searing emotional moment, a handshake proffered by a gay son to his judgmental father. The lights go out before we learn whether it was accepted.

Despite such moments and despite the extraordinary vocal resources of singers including J’Nai Bridges, Alfred Walker and Karen Vuong, “Written in Stone” is too long and often fails to rise above the level of a high school civics pageant. It is didactic and feels preachy, even when you agree wholeheartedly with its sentiments and values. There are too many cringeworthy moments when good intentions and clumsy writing give you that same feeling of entrapment as when you get stuck with an over-emotive tour guide at a history museum.

“Written in Stone” fails because it was created in much the same way we make our monuments. New memorials and monuments emerge because someone has a basic proposition — this person was good, this event was important, this suffering is significant — and an artist or architect is then commissioned to embody that thought visually and symbolically in public. “Written in Stone” exists because somebody sent forth a phalanx of talented composers, writers, directors and designers to make drama about “an American monument that spoke to them.”

But the best operas emerge organically from the creative obsession of composers, with the inspiration and collaboration of like-minded librettists. Maximal freedom produces superior work. As with design oversight for public monuments, professional workshopping can burnish and improve a new opera. But the most engaging things in both forms — moments of whimsy like the sculpture of the dog Fala at the Roosevelt Memorial, or the comic encounter with a pompous, self-important “Powerful Woman” in the one-act “Rise” — tend to come at you sideways.

There is not enough sideways in American opera or American memorials today. The standard wisdom about both forms, for a long time, has been: Monuments affirm our values, while drama must provoke us to thought. Curiously, today, monuments are more contested ground than opera.