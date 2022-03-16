But to be fair, the ballads that populate Canedo’s gorgeous 2020 album, “Know It All,” never felt existentially slow. Instead, her songs seem to unfold at tempos that feel attentive to life. “I’m always trying to capture a moment, hone in on it and expand it,” Canedo says of her craft. But song-worthy moments have felt scarce since “Know It All” dropped. “The past two years have been really weird with covid. Life hasn’t been happening,” Canedo says. “From, like, April 2020 to January 2022, I wrote one song. I usually write at least one a month.”

It had been that way for nearly as long as she can remember, too. Canedo’s parents bought her a guitar when she was 8 years old, and by the time she was a tween, she’d become a regular in Nashville’s busy D.I.Y. indie scene. Having played in bands all through her adolescence, Canedo joined Soccer Mommy for a summer tour shortly after graduating high school, then headed to Massachusetts for a spell at Smith College before transferring to American University where she expects to earn her degree in December. Whether she stays in the area after that “depends entirely on where I find a job,” Canedo says.

So until then, she’ll continue working on her next album, day by day, song by song, responding to real life in real time. “I’ve been working on this one song,” Canedo says. “It’s called ‘Relief,’ and it’s about my uncle who passed away — he committed suicide — and I’m really leaning into these darker emotions, letting myself be angry, letting myself mess around with tone to create this environment and this story that I’m trying to tell.”

The demo for “Relief” features an intense lyrical refrain (“I wouldn’t want to burden you with words”), but in lieu of a proper chorus, Canedo creates a series of instrumental passages where the guitars erupt and the song’s time-signature does a somersault — a jostling reminder of how grief, instead of feeling fast or slow, can remove us from time altogether.