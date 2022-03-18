“Turn that thing off!” growled a very perturbed man somewhere front orchestra left — a highly unexpected addition to the opening horn solo of Franz von Suppé’s 1865 overture to “Die schöne Galathée.”

I hadn’t heard the “thing” in question — and I have my suspicions that the scolded may simply have been consulting, as encouraged, the evening’s digital program. But the audience craned their necks like a flock of startled storks at the admonishment. A large disruption in service of disrupting a smaller one. That’s some good irony. In the spirit of the holiday, I dubbed him “The Quiet Man” in my notebook.

If guest conductor (and Omaha Symphony music director) Thomas Wilkins heard the skirmish, he didn’t let on. As has been the case whenever I’ve seen him guest with the National Symphony Orchestra, he brought piston-esque precision and economy of gesture to the podium, keeping the orchestra tightly coiled and ready to strike — a posture required by this particular overture.

Von Suppé’s opera is based on a slightly twisted vision of the Pygmalion myth by Kohl von Kohlenegg. It opens with a rollicking wake-up call of a tutti but narrows and wends its way through lush woodwind groves (the flutes and oboes Thursday night seemed to enjoy a particular sheen), meadows of watercolor strings, sharp crags of back-straightening brass and a gently swooning waltz that doesn’t take long to swing wildly out of hand. A few times I found myself wishing for bigger low frequencies, more grounding, but the rapids of this overture have a way of whooshing one past such concerns.

The evening’s centerpiece and main attraction was Frédéric Chopin’s first piano concerto of 1830, played by Polish Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki. The 26-year-old phenom has been on a recording streak of late, his most recent offering on Deutsche Grammophon a double album of Chopin’s complete nocturnes. And the extreme sensitivity he’s brought to his recordings made it to the stage fully intact.

At first, I wasn’t sure Lisiecki and the orchestra were a match — he entered with all the subtlety of the Kool-Aid Man. Then I realized that was just Chopin being Chopin, who wrote only two concertos and who reserved most of the timbral adventurism for the soloist — i.e. himself.

Lisiecki’s closeness with Chopin allows him to channel the composer’s flash without relying on flashiness. He knows how to style the notes, play with their phonetics and shape their edges. But he also knows how to cooperate and listen. Lisiecki’s genuine affection for the composer is visible: When he’d hand off to the orchestra, he’d swivel around to watch them, as though waiting for a loved one to return.

Oh, and right around the end of the first movement, another uninvited smartphone solo. This time someone’s voice mailbox bleating instructions, through speakerphone, from the very front of the hall, for a good two, maybe three seconds. Sorry kids, but I’m pulling this thing over …

Have you ever gone to the ballet and hopped onstage to do cartwheels? Ever finger-painted on a canvas at the National Portrait Gallery? Ever rip the pages out of a book while someone’s reading it? No? Oh, would that be ruining everything for everyone? Interesting. As The Quiet Man once growled (though probably shouldn’t have): Turn that thing off!

And tell you what, because I’m here, for the most part, to help: If you simply cannot figure out how to silence your phone (it’s a switch — a single very obviously positioned switch), just swing by seat M-1 and I will do it for you. Alternatively, I have a decent arm and the Potomac is within reach. Now, where was I?

Ah yes, the second movement — a tender-textured “Romanze” marked larghetto — shaded by strings and illuminated by glowing horns. Throughout, Lisiecki reveled in Chopin’s proto-pointillist detail. A master of sharp punctuation, Lisiecki also knows how to knead the keyboard to impart a cloudy softness to the composer’s more fleet-fingered passages. (Under the wrong fingers, they can bloom into a spiky bramble.)

And Wilkins built the third movement from its one-two-three punch into a stirring showcase of Lisiecki and Chopin — the former masterfully handling the harmonic slalom of the rondo’s foothills, the latter probably golf-clapping from on high. The rest of us, meanwhile, stood for three ovations.

Closing the program was Paul Hindemith’s “Symphony: Mathis der Maler (Matthias the Painter).” Composed between 1933 and 1935, it’s a work extracted from his opera of the same name, based on German Renaissance painter Matthias Grünewald’s panels for the Isenheim Altarpiece.

The first movement — the “Engelkonzert (Angelic Concert)” — was a fine start, gorgeously shaped in brass by Wilkins, who built a gleaming tower of horns, underlined by lucid flutes and oboes. It was in the second and third movements where things became a bit more of a challenge. The galloping brass in the second movement, “Grablegung (Entombment),” felt at times more like a stampede. A similar struggle beset the third movement, “Versuchung des heiligen Antonius (The Temptation of Saint Anthony)” — the playing across the orchestra was more than fine, but the sonics were off, the strings overwhelmed from behind. This is a particular shame for a symphony that wicks teakettle tensions from frequencies that are frequently lost.

That said, these qualms could simply be symptomatic of the hall, which has a tendency toward throwing brass extra hard. Or it could be a factor of the symphony, which intentionally flings itself into a forest of nightmarish terrors from which to emerge. And, in retrospect, this hit-or-miss Hindemith might simply have been a matter of programmatic contrast — its fearsome bombast a strange neighbor for Chopin, even when separated by a 15-minute intermission.

But the symphony’s final moments — a gripping sequence of volcanic fanfares that scatter the opera’s darkness — answered any questions I was forming about Wilkins’s handle on Hindemith. A panoramic view awaited at the peak of this uneasy hike, and he successfully got us there. And not a ringtone to be heard.