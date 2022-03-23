Mindchatter

The music that Bryce Connolly records as a solo artist sounds a lot like the pseudonym he uses: Mindchatter. His lyrics often feel like unedited snippets of an inner monologue and, along with production choices that are mellower than the usual electronic music, this makes for an intimate listening experience. On the song “Scared to Go Home,” from his “Imaginary Audience” album, Mindchatter sings about staying at a party for too long. But the song isn’t about the party — instead, listeners are brought into the thoughts of a partygoer who isn’t sure what he’s doing there. Mindchatter sings, “you put the music on my tongue / I can only taste it sometimes,” reflecting on moments of clarity that can snap you out of a party state of mind. The song’s techy bells and whistles make for a melodic instrumental. “Google Thinks for Me” is a groovy surprise during the second half of the album that features a head-bobbing bass and an irresistible flute. As you’re dancing, though, Mindchatter is ruminating on a society where everyone is shouting the same, unoriginal takes. Rather than participate in a never-ending echo chamber, he concludes, “why raise your hand or open your mouth / I’mma let Google think for me.” Another glimpse into his mind’s chatter. March 30 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $20.

KennyHoopla

With these past couple years of global insecurity and general mayhem, it feels right that the exhilarating pop punk genre that dominated the early aughts is making a strong comeback. Wisconsin native KennyHoopla (real name Kenny La’ron) is at the center of this comeback — even teaming up with an all-star of that era. His 2021 project with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker titled “Survivor’s Guilt: The Mixtape//” is filled with nostalgic, but still thrilling, bangers. The definitively punky angst is on full display on standout “Estella//,” as KennyHoopla sing-screams about confessing a crush: “I just die / at the thought of being alive / at the same time as you,” extending his vowels with gnarly drums leading the way. The speedier “Hollywood Sucks//'' is a cheeky song featuring such funny lyrics as, “Hollywood sucks / can you please move your Prius?” and “Your friends are really morons / can we still date?” A lighthearted pit stop, KennyHoopla shows a versatility and ability to not take himself too seriously. Pop punk’s signature anxious energy is back on “Smoke Break//.” He sings, “if you’re pure, then be pure / And if I’m yours then please be sure.” KennyHoopla’s pure punk credentials can’t be denied, that’s for sure. March 31 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20.

Snoh Aalegra

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t wanna kiss you / yeah, I just wanna feel you,” Snoh Aalegra sings on her 2019 song, “I Want You Around.” Listeners may not know technically what she means but they get it. That’s what Aalegra’s songs do: say the obvious in a not-so-obvious way. Her voice is inherently romantic, which makes her love songs resonate. Her 2019 album “Ugh, Those Feels Again” features Aalegra’s relatable contemplations about the modern dating scene. She titles songs with such Internet buzzwords as “Situationship,” which is about navigating this younger generation’s anti-label attitude toward relationships. Her latest album, “Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies,” continues where “Ugh” left off. Aalegra’s meaningful observations on casual dating have turned into full-formed thoughts about love — the good and the bad. On “Tangerine Dream,” she sings, “I went to claim my baggage, that’s when you checked out.” It’s a sad scene she sets, someone leaving when you are most vulnerable with them. But as listeners, we get the most from Aalegra’s music the more vulnerable she becomes. March 31 at 8 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com. Sold out.