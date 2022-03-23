The set built to a lengthy extended version of “Afrique Victime,” the title song of Moctar’s acclaimed 2021 album. The song, a wide-ranging lament for the musician’s home continent, is one of his few in French rather than Tamashek, his principal language. But the lyrics, and indeed Moctar’s keening tenor, were submerged in the storming music. Call-and-response vocals and a clap-along segment varied the pace, and Moctar cooled the frenzy several times, pretending that the song was about to end, only to reignite it.

The rest of the concert was in the expansive style of Moctar’s latest release but featured some little-known material, including new songs. Rhythm guitarist Ahmoudou Madassane and bassist Michael “Mikey” Coltun (a D.C. native who’s the band’s only non-Nigerien) provided a sturdy framework; drummer Souleymane Ibrahim kept a clockwork beat while embroidering it with polyrhythmic accents in the manner of traditional African percussion. Ibrahim also seemed to accelerate the songs, which often shifted from loping cadences to much faster ones, but the quartet was so tight it was impossible to tell who was giving the cues.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Still, it was Moctar’s show. Unlike other such “desert rock” acts as Tinariwen and Tartit, Moctar makes music that’s less communal and collaborative. Frequently likened to such Western guitar heroes as Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen, Moctar is a self-taught master with incomparable technique. His lyrics and vocal melodies may be wistful or even pained, but in performance his songs become thrillingly ecstatic.