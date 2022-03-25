Eiko Ishibashi herself wasn’t nominated for Best Score alongside the likes of Hans Zimmer, Jonny Greenwood or Lin Manuel-Miranda, but it’s her soundtrack for “Drive My Car” that gives emotional resonance to the film, garnering acclaim well beyond Japan. “I’ve certainly been surprised by the response so far,” Ishibashi says via video call from her home in Japan’s Yamanashi Prefecture. “But I’m really happy that a great film is getting the recognition it deserves.” It’s a cold day there and both Ishibashi and her partner and close collaborator, Jim O’Rourke, are bundled in scarves indoors. Beyond their dining room table, a drum mic stand looms in the distance. The couple admit to working on their respective musical projects daily.

Much like the film, Ishibashi’s soundtrack is diametrically opposite to the prevailing cinematic trends in Japan. “Japanese film soundtracks are just wall-to-wall cloying emotional music,” she says. “It always sounds like a continuous trailer.” To which O’Rourke adds: “The way the Japanese film industry works, you have very little time to do the soundtrack. There’s very little real instrumental music in Japanese films now. Most soundtracks are done by one person on a keyboard. Eiko’s soundtrack is so different that people here overlook it. It doesn’t operate in telling you what your emotions are.”

Ishibashi’s melodic piano provides the film’s main motifs, but each cue is grounded in the jazz rhythms provided by drummer Tatsuhisa Yamamoto. “I thought there was a similarity between drums and driving, so I asked Tatsuhisa to play a lot of rhythm patterns for me, and some songs were created from there,” she says. Ishibashi is credited with piano, electronics, flute, synth, melodian and vibraphone, Marty Holoubek played bass, while O’Rourke handled guitar and pedal steel duties.

“When I heard her music, I had the impression that it was somewhat similar to the music I used to listen to in my 20s, such as Tortoise on the Thrill Jockey label,” director Hamaguchi wrote via email. “Her music was simply to my taste.” Music fans might recognize that O’Rourke himself is a veteran of the ’90s Chicago scene. And fans of bands like Tortoise, the Sea and Cake or O’Rourke’s own output might find resonance in the “Drive My Car” soundtrack, though Ishibashi herself is quick to cite the influence of early ECM artists like Eberhard Weber instead.

The film is based on the Haruki Murakami short story of the same name, and in the original, the protagonist listens to Beethoven String Quartets when he is not running lines for the 1899 play “Uncle Vanya.” It would have been easy to just go the classical music route, yet Hamaguchi was astute to go with an original soundtrack for his breakout work. “I think the first order was for music ‘like a landscape’ without too much personal emotion,” he recalls. But as editing on the film continued, he realized the score could serve a greater purpose. “The music serves as an emotional connection between the characters and the audience. It was the exact opposite of what I wanted at first, [but] I wanted to take the opportunity to listen to the emotional side of Eiko’s extremely calm music.”

Ishibashi says that she didn’t grow up in a particularly musical household, though she recalls her father playing soundtracks from the likes of Ennio Morricone, Henry Mancini and Burt Bacharach. She took classical piano lessons as a child, but gravitated to the drums, marimbas and synths kept in her instructor’s piano room. By the time she was at university, she wanted to make films. Her shyness made it difficult to collaborate with others, though. “Music was the only thing that I could make on my own,” she says. Her earliest pieces involved “mixing the sounds of the outside world with the sounds of the radio. There was a factory near my house, and I loved the sound of it. I think the rhythms of the machines had a great influence on me.” That adept blending of seemingly disparate sounds allows for a certain dream logic to emerge on the album, making it all cohere.

In the past decade, Ishibashi has quietly become one of Japan’s more dependable yet uncategorizable musical figures. Her work can range from full-bore electronic squall with a noise legend like Merzbow (see 2016’s “Kouen Kyoudai”) to Laura Nyro-esque piano balladry (as on 2018’s “The Dream My Bones Dream”) to abstract soundscapes (2020’s “Hyakki Yagyō”) and she seems comfortable no matter the environment or pedigree of players. In her 20s, Ishibashi played drums in a Japanese punk band and still credits such catharsis for her own music: “Anger is one of the most important sources of energy in making music.”

“Drive My Car” pairs with another impressive recent release from Ishibashi, only this time it’s an imaginary soundtrack in homage to Sam Waterson’s iconic district attorney from “Law & Order,” entitled “For McCoy.” “Whenever Jim is cooking, ‘Law & Order’ is always playing,” she says. “So the air of it I always hear in the distance when I’m making music is imprinted in my brain.” To which she adds: “When I made the two albums, they weren’t connected at all. But since they’ve come out at the same time, I can hear now that I was in the same head space for both.” As such, it showcases another side of Ishibashi’s free-ranging soundworld on a much broader scale, at times approaching the expanses of progressive rock. The 35-minute long composition “I can feel guilty about anything” moves through an extended reverie. Built from a three-note theme rendered first on her flute and then returning throughout the composition across various instruments and electronic refractions, the piece slowly dilates and morphs, moving from glints of saxophone and drones to layers of voice and field recordings to twinkling electronics.

The strengths of each particular album are different, yet they both amplify the other when heard in proximity. At a time when experimental music can feel foreboding and obtuse, “For McCoy” is lyrical, inviting and ever-changing. When the theme of “guilty” reappears in a full band setting on “Ask me how I sleep at night,” it shares the bright, jazzy brushwork and full band sound of “Drive My Car.” Listen again to that soundtrack and the intimate sounds of jangling keys, squeaking door hinges, rain and passing cars seamlessly integrate with the music. Similarly, the closing number, “We’ll live through the long, long days, and through the long nights (different ways)” approaches the crepuscular ambiance of Ishibashi’s more experimental work. It’s that uncanny soundtrack that can blend into your own lived experience, long after the lights come up at the cinema.

“Mr. Hamaguchi is very particular about how he arranges the music, and I admire his approach very much,” she says, adding that the two bonded over a shared love of the late John Cassavetes and the sound of Jean-Luc Godard’s films. In the movie itself, her music is used sparingly, with 30- to 40-minute gaps at times occurring between each cue. When Ishibashi’s music does emerge, the effect is subtle yet profound, accentuating the feelings just beneath the surface of the film’s main characters.