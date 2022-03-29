Pulling your ear one way is Mitski’s cathartic rebellion against expectations.

Tugging it in the other direction is her voice lurking under the surface, suggesting that maybe she doesn’t quite know what she wants to be either — and that’s okay. Existence is a drag as is without the pressure of needing to know all the answers.

Mitski has transformed quite a bit to reach this point. Her 2014 breakout album “Bury Me at Makeout Creek” was a loud garage rock record of puncturing songwriting that was released quietly on some college pals’ indie label. At a concert with an audience that seemed to know every word — and felt every howl of Mitski’s pain in losing yourself to a partner who won’t come back (”Francis Forever”) or defying your father’s vision for your life (”Townie”) — it sounded like a rediscovered classic.

As Mitski garnered more acclaim, there was a notable turn in her songwriting, sound and live performance with 2018′s “Be the Cowboy.” Sure, songs such as “Nobody,” which shined bright on Monday night its four-on-the-floor disco beat and wrenching calls for connection to anyone who will reach back, had some references to her personal life. But Mitski’s music became less about self and more focused on sketching characters. The instrumentation became less tactile and more distanced with woozier synth-pop.

Mitski’s latest album, “Laurel Hell,” tries to thread the needle. She’s back in the center of her songs — and poppier than ever — but accepts art and performance as work rather than a confessional booth.

Perhaps Mitski is negotiating a new normal: the expectations of fame and the intensity with which her fan base feels connected to their idea of Mitski.

On this tour, Mitski found herself amid a bizarre controversy. In a since-deleted tweet thread, she asked concertgoers to consider putting phones away during her performance. Fans pushed back, shouting Mitski down and saying their experience was heightened by savoring concerts in digital bits.

Phones still dotted the crowd horizon on Monday night — she’s developed many of her rabid fans through TikTok, after all. And sometimes Mitski’s charming prances around the stage in her flowy dress or pantomimed door-knocking in “Should’ve Been Me” warranted a snapshot.

But maintaining intimacy with your fans while keeping your own boundaries is a delicate balance, particularly when your music attracts more and more people who ache for someone to help them make sense of the void — and you’re still trying to make sense of it yourself.

With the way Mitski’s evolved, listening to her blast through “Your Best American Girl,” the finest song she has crafted about the tension at the core of her songwriting, means hearing her wrestle things anew.

It’s a raw, moving song, propelled by a creeping-then-soaring guitar breakdown, about falling in love with someone but realizing your upbringing and values might never fully align with theirs.