Vijay Iyer and Craig Taborn

Twenty years ago, Vijay Iyer and Craig Taborn came together as part of avant-garde saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell’s Note Factory ensemble, in which the pianist-composer-bandleaders had to balance the complexities of composition and improvisation. “Our duo formed in the crucible of that band … in pursuit of music unique to its moment of creation,” the pair later noted about their 2019 album, “The Transitory Poems.” True to its title, the live album collects fleeting moments of spontaneous virtuosity that were inspired by and in tribute to influences as varied as free jazz pioneer Cecil Taylor and painter-sculptor Jack Whitten. This intimate concert is sold out, but the experience can still be streamed from home. April 3 at 4 p.m. at the Phillips Collection, 1600 21st St. NW. phillipscollection.org. In-person sold out, live stream $10-$15.

Poppy

Like many of her contemporaries, Poppy first came to prominence on YouTube. But instead of homespun acoustic covers, the singer-songwriter mined the uncanny valley, delivering androidlike ASMR from an all-white virtual world. Her music mixes those art-school underpinnings with the genre agnosticism common to her cohort. On the 2020 album “I Disagree,” she paired her saccharine-sweet vocals with speed metal, mall punk, surf rock and teeny-bop pop, sometimes on the same song. She returned in 2021 with “Flux,” an album seemingly less concerned with persona and more with songwriting and singing that sounds like a survey of ’90s alt-rock. On slow-burning album closer “Never Find My Place,” she sings, “I know that I will be fine if I never find my place” — and she might have found it. April 3 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $27.

Ms. Nina

It’s the time of year when the weather improves and music that moves bodies starts to pour out of car windows. For the past few years, reggaeton has been on the soundtrack far beyond its Caribbean birthplace. As with all 21st-century music, the globe-flattening powers of the Internet have enriched creation and collaboration, with reggaeton sprouting an offshoot called neoperreo that takes the sound back to the future. One of neoperreo’s brightest proponents is Ms. Nina. Born in Argentina and based in Spain, the Tumblr artist turned vocalist gets bodies moving with her feminist, sex-positive anthems. “Neoperreo is a party for everyone,” Ms. Nina told Billboard. “It’s about including everyone who loves Latin music and wants to feel the freedom of being themselves.” April 7 at 8 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $16-$20.