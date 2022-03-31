Story continues below advertisement

The expanded slate feels especially egregious when it comes to album of the year — once the Academy’s unofficial top prize, now more like an award for recordings that feel reverse-engineered to win it. Still, these are the albums being touted as the year’s best, so with the 64th Grammy Awards in Las Vegas approaching on Sunday, let’s give them a fresh listen in no particular order.

Taylor Swift, ‘Evermore’

From within her cozy new Pottery Barn aesthetic emerges some wild science fiction: Taylor Swift is now in the business of folding time. Back in November, she collapsed a decade by releasing a rerecorded version of her 2012 album “Red.” Before that, she ruled the quarantine mindshare with a pair of tidy, tasteful, introspective albums — “Folklore” and “Evermore” — shrewdly dropping them in separate Grammy eligibility windows. Unsurprisingly, “Folklore” won album of the year at last year’s Grammys, and if “Evermore” repeats the feat this year, it’ll make 2022 feel like 2021, but also like 2020, potentially cinching pandemic spacetime into a Gordian knot from which we may never be released: Taylortime, all the time, evermore for real.

Billie Eilish, ‘Happier Than Ever’

Billie Eilish is a graceful old soul with an artful young voice, and when she opens her stylishly elegant second album with a teasing little lullaby called “Getting Older,” she’s actually telling the truth: We all start getting older the moment we’re born. And while Eilish has turned 20 since releasing “Happier Than Ever,” her music still tempers the burning curiosity of youth with a serene self-awareness that most people spend lifetimes trying to touch. She sings delicately because she knows that life is delicate.

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘Sour’

This one gets tricky. Yes, a big win here for 19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo would be a win for vivid teenage emotions rendered in attentive melodic detail. But it would also be a para-victory for Eilish (who swept the top four Grammy categories in 2020) and Swift (a three-time album of the year winner), as well as a potential embarrassment for the Recording Academy, which too often reduces artists to types — in this case, the precocious songwriter-dynamo type whose hit singles live at the top of the charts. For Rodrigo, that hit was “Drivers License,” a power ballad fueled by adolescent confusion and the desire to accelerate into an unwritten future. If Rodrigo takes home the night’s biggest trophy, it should be for her musical imagination, not the Grammy electorate’s lack of one.

Lil Nas X, ‘Montero’

Unfettered thoughts that appeared in the mind of a 42-year-old White man upon hearing the debut full-length from Lil Nas X, a 22-year-old Black man, the day it dropped, Sept. 17, 2021: Why isn’t this weird? Why make such freaky-deaky music videos for such normy sounding pop songs? Does Lil Nas X want to be normal? I grew up being made to feel I was normal, which made me want to be weird, made me want to get weird haircuts, like weird music and have a bad attitude about all of it without anyone giving me too much of a hard time. Lil Nas X grew up Black, and gay, and it is likely that he was not made to feel normal in this world. But by the time he was 19, he had learned enough about our very-online society to build a new bridge from virality to celebrity, which means he got the entire planet to sing along with his cowboy song, and it transformed him into a beloved new star, so now that he has real power, maybe he’s using it to make music that makes him feel normal. But what do I know? Only that those marching band horns on “Industry Baby” totally crush.

Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’

The New York Times Magazine recently called Doja Cat and Lil Nas X counterparts in today’s popscape, and that pretty much checks out. Both singer-rapper-content creators have mastered performing provocatively for their ravenous online audiences and prudently for their less adventurous pop music audiences. “Planet Her” sounds pleasingly sleek, and if you came to it cold, you would not suspect you were listening to a part-time edgelord with a history of regrettable social media posts, or someone who first found fame rapping from the perspective of a cow. The fundamental truth here is that interesting people can make boring music — and that with just the right kind of disproportionality, the paradox can now make you famous. Only the closing track, “Kiss Me More,” is as crazy-sexy-cool as the rest of “Planet Her” aspires to be.

H.E.R., ‘Back of My Mind’

“Back of My Mind” is kind of like “Planet Her” in reverse. It opens in all its glory with “We Made It,” a victory lap of an R&B ballad where the drums bump and splash in all the wrong places, positing the sensation of success as an awkwardness, a strangeness, something to adapt to. It is excellent. But then, almost instantly, everything settles into a midtempo inertia centered on H.E.R.’s pleasantly midrange voice until she reaches a song deep in the tracklist titled “Exhausted,” which, unfortunately, feels entirely convincing, too.

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, ‘Love for Sale’

Tony Bennett — now 95 years old and living with Alzheimer’s since a 2016 diagnosis — decided to make the final album of his career with Lady Gaga, a pal and fan with whom he’d already recorded an album of duets, “Cheek To Cheek,” back in 2014. This time, they’re singing some zesty Cole Porter tunes, and while Bennett’s voice remains impossibly handsome for his age, the odd-couple element of this partnership still sounds odder than the jazz-mentor/pop-pupil might suspect. That is, the idea is sweet, but the sound remains tangy. Gaga’s voice so badly wants to understand jazz, but whenever she tries to swirl a blue note in the back of her throat, it always comes out teal. Who is this music for? The most reasonable conjecture is so ridiculous, it’s almost exciting: What if they only made this album for each other?

Jon Batiste, ‘We Are’

“We Are” wants to be for everyone. Jon Batiste is a familiar face, a crowd-pleaser famous for jazzing up the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” as well as one of the most prominent pianists in his field. Here, after performing protest concerts against police violence and voter suppression in 2020, he’s siphoned his politics through a big-tent sound that involves the New Orleans jazz he was raised playing, firm gusts of Stevie Wonder-ish melody, lots of hip-hop flash, a little marching band thunder and more. Lyrically and musically, “We Are” delivers its righteous, pro-justice ideals in energetic, frictionless ways. It is power-to-the-people music that the people can listen to at brunch.

Justin Bieber, ‘Justice’

We can only guess how well he knows his God and his wife, but after listening to Justin Bieber’s God-and-wife worshiping sixth album, we can be sure that he finally knows his own voice. As a singer, he’s never sounded better — pillowy and mature, completely aware of both his charms and his limits. What Bieber, now 28, does not seem to know, however, is the cultural mood outside the celebrity bubble that was perma-sealed around him as a child. This is the only way to explain why “Justice” samples two different Martin Luther King Jr. speeches amid songs about smoking weed with your spouse while the Lord smiles down on your hot monogamy. Then, near the end of the album, during “Lonely,” when Bieber lashes out against those who “criticized the things I did as an idiot kid,” the MLK samples suddenly feel less appalling. In the end, the justice that Bieber wants is for himself.

Kanye West, ‘Donda’

I took a long walk around the neighborhood to listen to this malformed epic of an album the moment it landed, and it made me think of a popped Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon wilting onto Sixth Avenue, and then of that prickle of micro-panic you feel when you get lost inside Costco, and then a sprawling and abiding sadness over how one of the most visionary pop auteurs of our era could make something so bloated, so deflated and so adrift. Much like the nominee ballot it appears on, this 108-minute mishmash lacks clear priorities, hoping that its bloat might signal importance, and when the Recording Academy nominated “Donda” for album of the year, I could barely summon the energy to listen to it again, so I listened to 2013′s “Yeezus” instead. West’s greatest recordings — including that one — were not nominated for this prize, but it’ll only take 11 percent of the Academy electorate to think he’s overdue, and voilà, the worst Kanye album goes down in Grammy history as the best Kanye album. Where’s the justice in that?