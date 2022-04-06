A celebration for Don’t Mute D.C., and the music that inspired it

Most noise complaints don’t result in social and political movements, but then again, most noise complaints don’t touch the third rail of a city’s musical identity and its struggles with gentrification. That’s exactly what happened in 2019, when a Metro PCS store known for blasting go-go into the neighborhood air was briefly forced to turn off the tunes, leading to petitions, protests and eventually a massive half-concert, half-demonstration called Moechella that swallowed U Street.

Three years later, the Don’t Mute D.C. movement that began when go-go was silenced — on a part of Seventh Street NW named after Godfather of Go-Go Chuck Brown, nonetheless — is still going strong, with activists turning outrage into action and helping to restore and secure funding for a host of community priorities. For Ron Moten, a key figure in the Don’t Mute D.C. movement, the commotion over Metro PCS was the spark the city needed.

“It motivated a lot of activists to get involved, because before, everybody had given up and felt like there’s no more victory for D.C. natives in the city,” he said. “But people saw when you come together — not just one race of people, but all people — for the common good, for what’s right and to keep D.C.’s culture, we can get some victories.”

Moten has chosen the third anniversary of the movement’s birth to release his book, “Don’t Mute Moe: Vision of an Urban Scholar,” which highlights his quarter-century of activism on issues including gentrification, equity and violence prevention. And to mark the release, Moten has helped put together a series of events that celebrate the music that was at the center of the original controversy and remains a key part of D.C. culture, go-go.

D.C. go-go fans can catch Sirius Company, TOB and Black Alley at the Anacostia River Festival during the afternoon on April 10, or the Experience Band and DJ Supa Dan at a book release party at the Cambria Riverfront that night. On April 11, the Kennedy Center will host a “Conversation & Crank” event that will honor unsung members of the movement and feature a performance by Backyard Band.

For both the bands and the movement, the events look to reengage with D.C. denizens after two years of coronavirus-related effects that threatened to disrupt progress that had been made.

“Right before covid came, it was unbelievable: All the bands were playing again, it was booming, it was looking so great for go-go … and then covid shut us down,” Moten says.

But as people resume such pre-pandemic activities as concerts, lectures and book parties, D.C. can both look back on three years of the Don’t Mute D.C. movement and look forward to what still needs to be done.

“This is an ongoing battle, but I think that we are making progress,” he says. “We are creating a balance where we can make the city better for everybody, but also don’t forget about the people who were there when nobody wanted to be there.”

Anacostia River Festival: April 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Anacostia Park, Good Hope Road SE and Anacostia Drive SE. bbardc.org/arf. Free.

Book release party: April 10 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront, 69 Q St. SW. eventbrite.com. Free.

“Conversation & Crank”: April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Reach at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F St. NW. kennedy-center.org. Sold out.

