At the sound of the sprightly steel drum opening, Lido Pimienta lit up with a playful grin and started vocalizing. In front of an ardent crowd at Songbyrd on Tuesday night, her dulcet improvisations resonated as deeply as the hypnotic percussion buoying up “Te Quería,” an anthem about realizing your self worth.

The Colombia-born, Toronto-based polymath, whose 2016 album “La Papessa” won Canada’s coveted Polaris Music Prize, sculpts a brightly hued sonic monument to diasporic ambivalence with dazzling vocals and piercing instrumentation on her latest album, “Miss Colombia.”

The record, which interlaces experimental production with Afro-Colombian musical roots, references in its name the 2015 Miss Universe pageant debacle, when Steve Harvey erroneously declared Miss Colombia the winner instead of Miss Philippines. As Pimienta witnessed other Colombians’ racist backlash to the mistake, she reflected on her experiences as a queer, Afro-Indigenous woman.

“That’s when I started writing the record,” she told I-D magazine in 2020. “It started as this angry letter to Colombia, but then became a love letter that has a big dose of cynicism.”

Pimienta continued to share her visions for liberation during her exuberant D.C. show, amid a deluge outside. Before launching into her spin of Björk’s “Declare Independence” that Pimienta released for Spotify’s 2021 Pride campaign, she said the intention behind her blue-and-pale-pink outfit was to stand in solidarity with trans people, especially in Colombia in light of recent threats to the Medellín trans community. (The trans pride flag is blue, pink and white.)

“So when you take my photos, please tag anything that is for trans lives,” she told the crowd. “This is how I can be there in spirit, and I hope you’re there with us too.”

During the dissonant chorus of “Agua,” Pimienta proclaimed in English, “We want water for everybody on colonized land,” her voice cascading over pops of ebullient synths.

For “No Pude,” which translates to “I could not,” Pimienta’s seraphic vocals cut through haunting harmonies as she wrestled with the exhaustion and apprehension her home country conjured within her. She threw her body into the flurry of rapid rhythms propelled with expert precision by percussionist Brandon Miguel Valdivia.

Pimienta also showcased her upcoming album with a new track, which she wrote as part of a bigger commission for the New York City Ballet, marking her as the company’s first female composer of color. Her gossamer vocals glinted on lush orchestral waves.

As she neared the end of her show, Pimienta brought out the opening band’s lead vocalist, Combo Chimbita’s Carolina Oliveros, to duet with her on the determined “Nada,” a song that meditates on motherhood and survival. Oliveros and Pimienta’s gorgeous voices wove together and blazed a beacon of light that pierced through the downpour.

