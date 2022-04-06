Lightmare explores the soulful side of punk

Forming a band is often a game of chance, a gamble on whether personal or musical chemistry will develop. For Lightmare, the game was literal: The D.C. six-piece was initially brought together through a lottery that matched strangers with different musical skills and abilities. Through a Hat Band event — a fundraiser for Girls Rock! DC — several members of the D.C. music community were thrown together, tasked with writing a few songs and playing a showcase. The experience went better than they expected, so they decided to stick it out.

“We became a band before we became friends, but we had so much fun together,” says vocalist Shady Rose.

Along with cycling through several drummers, band members say, the group leveled up when guitarist Mike “Beck” Beckage joined the fold and brought Lightmare’s musicality to another plane — a claim Beckage downplays.

Advertisement

“I know enough to be dangerous,” he says, “not much more.”

Whatever the case may be, Beckage, Rose, keyboardist Vitamin Dee, saxophonist Matt Kirkland, bassist Frankie Hellfire and drummer Yousef Karim combine their disparate backgrounds, exploring the soulful side of punk — or perhaps the punkish side of soul — as they interrogate the political-personal spectrum, as they do on sophomore album “Dirt.”

Recorded in September 2020, “Dirt” draws some inspiration from the sociopolitical pressure keg that exploded the previous summer. The explicitly political “All Cats Are Beautiful” was born out of rage about police violence and began as a jam session around the chord progression A-C-A-B. But the band and its songwriting were already invested in these issues, long before they came to the forefront of the national consciousness.

Advertisement

“I want to give my bandmates credit for the work that they were doing before the mainstream woke up to how serious these [issues] were and how pressing they are,” Dee says.

“Dirt” was also recorded during a period of the pandemic when Lightmare couldn’t play concerts but did have an outdoor space in Mount Rainier — Hellfire’s backyard — where they could hang out and jam. After they played their first song, neighbors started cheering.

“The neighborhood was just so excited to hear live music again,” Dee recalls.

They weren’t alone. Being able to be in the same place and make music served as a lifeline for band members’ mental health.

“I was so happy to be back with my family,” Dee says. “I wouldn’t have made it through if we hadn’t made that decision to get together and practice and write and keep making music together.”

April 13 at 8 p.m. at the Pocket at 7DrumCity, 1506 & 1508 N. Capitol St. NW. thepocketdc.com. $12-$15. Proof of coronavirus vaccination is required for admittance.

GiftOutline Gift Article