4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Made Conference If you couldn’t make it to South by Southwest this year, Made Conference is a local alternative that brings some of D.C.’s brightest musicians, entrepreneurs and other creatives to Southeast’s DC Dream Center. The day-long conference, hosted by creative agency MadeInTheDMV, features panels, art exhibitions, workshops and the chance to rub elbows with industry folks such as keynote speaker Tuma Basa, YouTube’s director of Black music and culture. One highlight is “Made Sessions,” a workshop where artists can come together and make beats. Underscoring the multisensory experience are DJ sets from Little Bacon Bear, Farrah Flosscett and other locals. April 9 at 9 a.m. at DC Dream Center, 2826 Q St. SE. madeinthedmv.com/made-conference. Free with RSVP.

Yeat

Yeat’s origin story is very much a reflection of the times we’re in. The Oregon-born rapper became virtually an overnight star after a couple of his songs, including “Money Twerk,” blew up on TikTok in 2021. It’s certainly not a unique story, but Yeat’s ability to stay at the top of the rap game long after his TikTok fame is. Doubling down on his success, he released his major-label debut “2 Alive” in February, and it shot up to the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. While the album boasts big features with the likes of Young Thug and Gunna, Yeat’s solo tracks actually shine the brightest. “Jus Better” delivers the snarling line, “Everything I’m doin’ is just better than you” over gritty trap beats and hyper pop undertones reminiscent of his hip-hop counterpart Trippie Redd. He’s a chameleon in delivery and flow, sounding like a different person on each song between the breathy verses on “Jus Better” and the blistering, untethered rhymes of “Jump.” April 12 at 8:30 p.m. at Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $93.25.

Sérgio Mendes

You can’t talk about bossa nova without mentioning Sérgio Mendes. With a career spanning over half a century, Mendes has had an impact on music that can be felt even in the present day as he reinvents the sound. His 2006 album “Timeless” gave a new spin to bossa nova by layering neo-soul and hip-hop influences into the mix. On “That Heat,” Erykah Badu’s angelic vocals glide over the jazzy piano while Will.i.am contributes his commanding, irrepressible flow to the angular chord progression and funky staccato. More than a decade later, Mendes forged another hip-hop collaboration with his 2020 single “Sabor Do Rio,” pairing Common with Mendes’s signature Latin influences. April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Birchmere, 3701 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria. birchmere.com. $69.50. Proof of vaccination is required for admittance.

Keiko Matsui

Japanese keyboardist Keiko Matsui treats the piano not as an instrument, but rather as a language. On songs such as “Invisible Rain,” from her 2019 album “Echo,” Matsui’s airy piano sounds as if it’s performing a call and response with the sultry guitar. “Journey to the Heart,” the title track of Matsui’s 2016 album, illustrates a whirlwind romance using nothing more than a series of sweeping key changes. Matsui’s take on jazz spans a wide range of not only decades but influences as well, crossing into Latin and contemporary pop, a kaleidoscope of East and West. April 14 at 8 p.m. at Bethesda Blues and Jazz Supper Club, 7719 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda. bethesdabluesjazz.com. $59. Proof of vaccination required for admittance.

