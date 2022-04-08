At the top of jazz bassist Buster Williams and his quartet’s Thursday night set at Blues Alley, I wrote in my notes: “There’s a generational thing here … an unspoken confidence from Buster and drummer Lenny White, in their carriage and expression. Like they’ve just seen it all, done it all, and whatever soprano saxophonist Bruce Williams or pianist Renee Rosnes throw at them, they got it and don’t need to work too hard.”

I could not have been more wrong. Yes, Buster Williams (celebrating his 80th birthday this month) and White (72) are older and more experienced than 60-year-old Rosnes and 53-year-old Bruce Williams. But the apparent passivity I’d seen from them in the first moments of the show was actually intense listening. Buster’s solo turn followed Bruce’s and Rosnes’s in the opening, “The Wind of an Immortal Soul.” A few bars in, it was clear that Buster had heard, processed, and was now reconstituting every note his bandmates had played ⁠ — and adding his own remarks to boot.

That was no amateur undertaking: This was a murderer’s row of musicians, each among the most acclaimed and in demand of their respective generations. Bruce Williams reached an apex during Buster’s Latin-infused “The Triumphant Dance of the Butterfly.” What began as a short-phrase dialogue with Buster built into a long-winded ecstasy, with the soprano both letting loose and maintaining a steady lyricism. Rosnes’s big moment came in the blues “Tokudo” — not with the same kind of dramatic arc, but with chorus after monster chorus of deeply felt blues.

White’s work defied his early, easy expression too. Rosnes’s blues marathon kept him audibly on his toes, anticipating accents here or shuffle passages there. But White got a release as well, in the set closer “I Didn’t Know What Time it Was.” After another stunning attack from Rosnes, White went off. His solo, punctuated by the band in one-bar breaks, was loaded with firepower, yet so melodic that one could sing along to it.

As for Williams, the “Immortal Soul” solo was just the tip of the iceberg. Even better and deeper ones came on “The Triumphant Dance of the Butterfly” — some of the best playing I’ve ever heard — and “Tokudo,” which began with a rumbling four-minute workout touched only by some delicate high-hat from White.

If his playing didn’t show who was boss, Buster was happy to clarify it in words. “The flashing of the lights, was that a clue?” he asked at show’s end, referring to a lighting malfunction during “Tokudo” that made it seem as if the quartet’s excellence had broken the venue. “That’s like the hook coming out from behind the curtain. …. We’ll be the ones to flash the damn lights.”

