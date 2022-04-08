Pavement finally embraces ‘Terror Twilight’ more than 20 years later

“I call them the Pavement anxiety dreams.” Scott Kannberg, better known as Spiral Stairs to fans of that totemic 1990s band he co-founded, is explaining what’s been happening to him in the middle of the night lately. As he prepares for a slate of reunion shows later this year, the 55-year-old guitarist has no nerves about getting onstage with his former bandmates — at least during the daytime. “I wake up in a sweat,” he says. “Everybody else is playing a song, and I look down, and I’ve got no cords plugged in.”

Kannberg laughs, though longtime followers of Pavement might be tempted to read a little more into the dream. The band has not released any new music since 1999, when it capped its catalogue with “Terror Twilight,” a gorgeous but slightly discordant album that made a fugue of Pavement’s charmed slacker ethos and sly commercial aspirations, all with something slightly darker running underneath.

The album — reissued this week by Matador Records as “Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal,” a 45-song package that includes demos, outtakes, a rearranged sequence, and a 30-page book of liner notes and interviews — was recorded as the band was splintering. Its members had scattered across the country, and creative control had largely been consolidated in its frontman, Stephen Malkmus. Tension mounted during the tour that followed, and by the summer of 2000, Pavement had formally but unceremoniously dissolved. While Malkmus is famously circumspect about the meaning behind his lyrics, the opening lines of “Ann Don’t Cry” — “The damage has been done/I am not having fun anymore” — are not exactly cryptic.

Outwardly, things were good when the Twilight sessions got underway. By 1998, Pavement had become one of the most critically beloved bands of its era, if a slightly prismatic one: The most interesting parsings of their work grapple with the question of whether the apparent disinterest in, well, everything was a sincere worldview or a pose that was meant to be read as such. They’d released their sprawling, idiosyncratic opus (1995’s “Wowee Zowee”) and followed it two years later with “Brighten the Corners,” which was tight and polished by comparison, though not so tight or polished as to alienate the counterculture.

But they were not exactly huddling in a bunker somewhere to plot their next move. Kannberg got married and moved to Berkeley, Calif. Drummer Steve West was living in New York and bassist Mark Ibold in Virginia; Bob Nastanovich, the band’s multi-instrumentalist and resident horse-racing fanatic, bought what he describes as “an 800-foot shotgun shack” across the street from Churchill Downs in Louisville. In fact, not all the members were even sure if they’d attempt to follow “Corners.” “You made an album, you toured, you disbanded,” West says of the band’s normal rhythm, “and you were pleasantly surprised if you got a call” to start a round of sessions for the next one.

That call did eventually come. In July of ‘98, Malkmus summoned his bandmates to Portland, Ore., where he now lived. Despite the professional uncertainty West and other members describe, each Pavement record grew, at least on a creative level, out of the tour that preceded it. Each record, that is, until “Terror Twilight.” This was the first time the band had none of what Nastanovich calls “larval-stage” songs, skeletons that were kicked around during rehearsals and sound checks until they were ready for flesh and blood and mastering. Instead, Kannberg, West, Ibold and Nastanovich tried to get up to speed as quickly as possible on songs that Malkmus had demoed alone, some of which he’d debuted at acoustic shows in Portland earlier that year.

The stint in Portland was necessary to get the members back in sync. “It was probably the closest time that Pavement ever had to what most bands have,” Nastanovich says, “in that all of its members were residing in the same place and practicing on a regular schedule.” But the sessions themselves were a disappointment. “The songs weren’t as straightforward,” West remembers. “They had lots of different rhythms going on, different styles.” After a couple of weeks, the members determined together that things weren’t sounding right, and dispersed for a few months to regroup.

“I had lots of musical ideas,” Malkmus says of this period, but not as much lyrical inspiration as he’d had for the previous Pavement records. “It wasn’t feeling effortless like the albums before it.” So he decided to try something the band had never considered: hiring a professional producer to guide the sessions. Malkmus reached out to the British producer Nigel Godrich on the recommendation of Domino Records founder Laurence Bell and fellow ’90s hero Beck, who had enlisted him for 1998’s “Mutations.” Godrich was best known at the time for his work on Radiohead’s “OK Computer,” which saw the band emerge from the Brit rock pack to become one of the world’s most revered bands. Godrich was already a fan of Pavement — especially the audacious “Wowee Zowee” — and agreed to bypass his usual upfront salary in exchange for a simple percentage of the album’s profit, and even sleep on his American friends’ floors to keep the budget in check.

This new round of Godrich-directed sessions began in October of ‘98 at Echo Canyon, the studio that was normally used as a rehearsal space by Sonic Youth. This proved to be yet another false start — after only a couple days of recording, Godrich determined that the bare-bones space would not be conducive to the kind of takes he wanted to capture — but after a move to a more conventional (and slightly more expensive) studio, the work on “Terror Twilight” began again in earnest. “We definitely needed someone to light a fire under us to get this thing done,” West says. Godrich “was not only doing that, but he was going to make it a different record, so we didn’t repeat ourselves.”

Godrich and Malkmus developed quick chemistry. “He’s very project-oriented,” Malkmus says of the producer, “and by that I mean the music comes out and he tries to reify it or make it into the thing [he wants] with his tricks and his ability. If it’s not there, he’s old-school. He’s like, ‘Do it again.’ ” Godrich pushed Malkmus to more robustly hit notes that the singer would have once let waver at their end, or that he might have cut from songs entirely after a couple of mediocre passes. This helped turn those Portland demos into more intriguingly realized songs; it also took some pressure off the artist. “I was ready for a little … I wouldn’t say a break,” Malkmus recalls, “but just [to] do my thing and not have to worry about everything or make sonic decisions. Sometimes it’s all just flowing out of you, and sometimes it’s like, ‘I’m tired.’ ”

Comfortable as this new setup may have been for Malkmus, it cut the other members of Pavement out of the process, to varying degrees and at various points. “There was a bit of friction” in the band, Nastanovich says, though he found the producer’s perspective understandable. “Nigel had very much made Malkmus the focal point — which I think was a fair way to approach Pavement at that time. I very well may have done the same thing if I were him.” (In Rob Jovanovic’s 2004 book on the band, Nastanovich recounted a moment early in the sessions when it seemed Godrich didn’t know his name; today he is magnanimous, saying that trying to augment songs in a separate studio room was his preferred method of working.) West, who saw some of his drum tracks rerecorded when the rest of the band left to mix the album in London, is today similarly Zen about his role in the process.

The most notable absence from “Terror Twilight” is Kannberg’s writing. After contributing several songs to each of Pavement’s prior albums, none of his compositions appear here. Kannberg mostly chalks this up to logistics, though there is a lingering hint of frustration. “The way that we used to record, I just kind of left my songs until the end and then we would work on them,” he says. But “by the time Nigel got involved, we just wanted to make the record. We all kind of knew it was the end then. Maybe we just wanted to get it over with.”

Kannberg did win one significant battle — the album’s tracklisting. Godrich wanted to open “Terror Twilight” with “Platform Blues,” a somewhat downbeat song that unfurls in several, mostly unexpected directions, and to follow it with the foreboding “The Hexx.” Kannberg preferred the cleaner, brighter suite of “Spit on a Stranger” and “Folk Jam.” The reissue restores Godrich’s sequence — which Kannberg, ironically, has come to prefer. (It also adds “Shagbag,” a 70-second instrumental interlude that was excised from the original pressing.) Malkmus, who was the arbiter in this dispute, is at first self-effacing when asked about how he arrived at his decision. “It was a little bit boomerish, to me, to be too worried about” the tracklisting, he says with a laugh. “People are gonna like, like, five of the songs a lot, the rest of them less. There are a few classic albums of the Pink Floyd, Radiohead variety that are a total journey; I wasn’t sure if we made it there anyway.” Ultimately, though, he says he had to side with his longtime collaborator.

Ambivalent as Malkmus may be on the issue, the reshuffling changes the album significantly. Where the 1999 version of “Twilight” captures an oddly earnest yearning for something bright and beautiful that is plagued by a gnawing unease, Godrich’s version hears the former emerge from the latter. In both cases, the listener is taught to be distrustful of the mood each song creates, as it is liable to be punctured by the next one or undercut by a lyric that seems to contradict its melody. Even Malkmus, who has in the past been somewhat dismissive of the album, concedes that “there’s this sonic fingerprint or something on there that’s addictive.”

Whatever bad blood ran through the “Terror Twilight” sessions seems to have evaporated. All of Pavement’s members speak eagerly about the reunion tour, twice delayed by the pandemic, that will begin this June in Spain. And that downtime has allowed for a strange kind of symmetry: Each of the band’s five studio albums has now received a supersize reissue. Yet its founders are appropriately indifferent toward the mythmaking process required to maintain many acts’ legacies. “We were kind of a weird band,” Kannberg says. “We just got together when we got together and we kind of all got along. Every Pavement was always going to be the last one — I remember after [the group’s 1992 debut album] “Slanted and Enchanted,” saying, ‘Okay, that was fun. I might see you again.’” If the band’s growing pains and eventual breakup were inevitable, so too, perhaps, is this cycle of new interest and renewed camaraderie. After all, Malkmus says, “we all are slightly predictable.”

