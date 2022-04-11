Unlike most of the electronic musicians whose output is described as “cinematic,” the members of Boy Harsher actually are movie makers. Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller met at film school in Georgia, and their latest audio release is the soundtrack to “The Runner,” a mix of documentary and horror flick written, directed and scored by the duo. But the Massachusetts-based pair didn’t employ video during its Sunday performance at a nearly full Black Cat. The evening’s film unspooled entirely in the listeners’ heads, conjured only by sound and light.

Boy Harsher’s style, variously described as “coldwave” and “electronic body music,” tends toward the punkier side of synthesizer-driven dance styles. At their simplest, the duo’s songs recall the throbbing sound of Suicide, the pioneering twosome that developed a synth-and-vocals approach in the early 1970s. Like that group’s Alan Vega, Matthews alternates between low-register monotone and high-pitched screams, the latter sometimes sampled live and then elongated and repeated. The way Muller lays simple keyboard riffs over industrial beats, however, is more reminiscent of mid-1980s Depeche Mode.

At the Black Cat, the group was swathed in smoke and partly illuminated most often in a single color, usually blue or red. Muller presided over the electronic gear that produced the mostly preprogrammed music, supplemented by piano-like motifs he played live or thuds of the electronic drum pads hit occasionally by both musicians. The hour-long show mixed early and recent material, punctuated about halfway through by a cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” that was both stately and funky. The song suits Boy Harsher’s style, although Matthews and Muller may have chosen it because it appears in “Wild at Heart,” a movie by David Lynch, reportedly one of their favorite directors.

Matthews’s vocals were as cyclical as Muller’s synth settings, and as urgent as the medical emergencies evoked by such titles as “Pain” and “Morphine.” In the former, which served as the show’s encore, Matthews chanted the phrase “I love pain” in a quest for catharsis. To judge from the audience’s roar of approval, she succeeded.

The show opened with a half-hour set by Ariel Motto, who records under a diabolically generic tag, Club Music. She layered live, if often heavily treated, vocals over insistent rhythm tracks that, on one song, included sampled dog barks. Club Music’s set was less theatrical than the headliner’s, but its music could hardly have been more compatible.

