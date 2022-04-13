4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Cat Power Cover songs can be a beautiful thing. When an artist reimagines a song, it provides a new way to listen to something old. Or, when a track is faithfully covered, you can see the connectivity and admiration between singers across generations or genre. Cat Power understands this. Over eight records, the 50-year-old musician has tried to include a cover song on each of her records — not to mention the three albums entirely made up of covers, including 2022’s fittingly titled “Covers.” Let yourself rethink Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” a la Cat as she throws a loopy, upbeat guitar that still delivers a potent gut punch. Or shed a tear to her abiding, tender cover of “These Days,” a wrenching song made famous by Nico about feeling the crushing weight of your mistakes in life and love. April 15 at 8 p.m. at Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. thelincolndc.com. $40.

Lorde

Lorde knows that we are living in the era of wellness, while everything in the natural world seems distinctly unwell. The 25-year-old pop star’s latest album, “Solar Power,” isn’t as monumental as her previous work (“Melodrama” still holds as a modern classic), in which she explored the boundaries of pop music with dazzling, intimate confessionals. There might not be illuminating and ceaselessly quotable verses about longing and heartbreak, but Lorde is offering up her own luxurious path to self-care. Breezy standouts such as “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” and “Stoned at the Nail Salon” are rife with tuneful ’00s pop harmonies that are primed to be heard in the sun with the people you love to laugh with — and maybe smoke some of the bad times away. Perhaps not an optimized solution, but it sure sounds like fun. April 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St. SW. theanthemdc.com. Sold out.

Blkvapor

It’s easy to want to make music that rages against expectations. But it’s harder to make it sound vital — and fun. Luckily, Blkvapor seems to have discovered the right formula. The Black and trans Baltimore punk trio has really only been at it for three years and has released a handful of grungy, snarling songs that sound as urgent as the last. Check out “A.P.P. (Abusive Power Play)” for vocalist/guitarist Safra Tadesse howling through a hazy and alluring cloud of guitars about an abusive relationship. Or turn to Blkvapor’s charming, ’90s alt-rock-inspired EP, “Vaporising,” for the band’s cleanest and clearest message: Things are bad, especially when you live on the margins, but you sure as hell better be there to try to lift each other up. April 17 at 8 p.m. at the Pocket at 7DrumCity, 1506 and 1508 N. Capitol St. NW. thepocketdc.com. $15-$18. Proof of vaccination is required for admittance.

Greet Death

In November 2019, Greet Death dealt with the pain of existence through a beautifully sludgy, heavy and loud album fittingly titled “New Hell.” The Flint, Mich., trio was ascendant and ready to take it on the road, but you know what happened next. In the interim, Greet Death has turned into a quartet and offered up some clues that they might have found a new way to channel their angst. Singer/guitarist Samuel Boyhtari might still be processing some tough feelings on new songs with such titles as “I Hate Everything” and “Panic Song.” But these new tracks are more straightforwardly melodic, and are quite stirring and lovely. Sure, there are still some shredding guitars in the mix, but expect moving, folky guitars to join in on the fun. Life, pain, time — it’s all about balance, and Greet Death is trying to seek it out. April 21 at 8 p.m. at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE. pieshopdc.com $12. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test required for admittance.

