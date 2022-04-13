Indigo De Souza brings her life-or-death love songs to D.C.

Indigo De Souza says that, until she left tiny Spruce Pine, N.C., for Asheville when she was 16 years old, she didn’t have a broad understanding of music. Before then, her diet was mostly the country and bluegrass she was inundated with and the stuff her mom listened to, like Lucinda Williams and Tracy Chapman.

Her first glimpse of the world of music outside her friendly confines came a few years earlier, when someone gave her an Elliott Smith record, but it was the move to Asheville that allowed her to befriend and be inspired by a range of artists who helped shape her sense of structure, melody and more.

“My writing became much more brutally honest and to the point and less poetically fluffy,” she says.

That held true on her 2018 debut, “I Love My Mom,” but especially on last year’s “Any Shape You Take,” an album in which the singer-songwriter frequently eyes the great beyond in her life-or-death love songs: “I’d rather die than see you cry” or “You were darker than death / when I spoke to you last” or “Kill me slowly, take me with you / Down to the garden where magnolias bloom … kill me in the morning.”

That death obsession extends to the cover art of the albums, both of which were painted by her mother, Kimberly Oberhammer. The paintings feature a ghastly pair, each a skull with a body of gray flesh, seemingly at a time when nature has reclaimed the Earth. De Souza describes them as “visions” that she explained to her mother, a maker of all kinds of arts and crafts who brought them to fruition.

“I definitely use a maternal type of visual as a symbol for death and dying,” De Souza explains. “It’s a morbid symbol of death, like a mother and child and a void behind them.”

Not everything is that heavy, though: Sometimes love is a late-night phone call or “breaking up with someone you love ’cause you know it’s gonna be for the better,” as she sings. Both moods cut just as deep in De Souza’s six-string slow burners, whether jangly or jagged, with bits of Auto-Tune and drum machine patterns sewn in. Sonically, “Any Shape You Take” is a departure from “I Love My Mom,” even though many of the songs were written at the same time. For that evolution, credit her growing — not just from a DIY setup to a more hi-fi one, but as a person, too.

“Personally, I changed a lot in that period of time and became more confident in a lot of ways and more interested in allowing my intuition to guide recording,” she says. “I was a lot stronger when I made this new album, in general.”

April 20 at 7 p.m. (doors) at the Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $20-$24. Proof of vaccination is required for admittance.

