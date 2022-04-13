Experimental singer Juana Molina takes listeners into a visual world

In the early ’90s, experimental musician Juana Molina had her own television show on one of the biggest networks in Argentina. At a time when many absurd and surreal comedy shows were part of the regular programming, Molina’s outlandish one-woman show, in which she played multiple characters, stood out. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her approach, which she performed with spectacular ease, turned her into a popular actress. But Molina, who grew up in a musical family, never intended for acting to become her full-time career. “Ever since I was a child, I knew I wanted to make music, but it really scared me, so I didn’t,” she says, speaking via Zoom from Buenos Aires. “I thought, if I don’t do this now, it’ll be too late, so I pulled the plug on my acting career.”

Molina’s fans didn’t take well to her switch from comedic actress to aspiring singer-songwriter. Her first record, “Rara,” released in 1996, was tepidly received and ignored by the local press. Undaunted, Molina released “Segundo” in 2000. That album’s textured electronic landscapes and beautiful poetry, paired with her soft vocals and folk guitar, catapulted her to international success.

On “Segundo,” Molina combines folk and electronic music, crafting melodies from loops, pitch-bend notes and other devices often found in more experimental contexts. Far from being detached, the lyrics in “Segundo” are filled with good humor, like Molina herself. Noisy birds, howling dogs and distrustful characters populate compositions with a concrete musical language based on improvisation, repetition and spontaneous vocal harmonies. These elements give “Segundo” the playfulness of Uruguayan singer Eduardo Mateo and the gravitas of Argentine musical polymath Leda Valladares.

“I have a special love for ‘Segundo’ because I believe everything I did after [it] was in that album, as a seed, an unplanted seed,” says Molina, who has released six albums since 2002. “Even things that needed to be developed can be found there, too.” That special love led Molina to celebrate “Segundo’s” 21st anniversary with a reissue, which gives listeners a chance to rediscover her seminal work.

“I really like the narrative of ‘Segundo’; I like that all of its songs have a very visual world,” Molina says. “While making ‘Segundo,’ I’d get what I used to get when I listened to other records I liked: I felt it took me out for a ride.”

