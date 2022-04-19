Placeholder while article actions load

Concerts come in different shapes and sizes, their moods determined by a strange alchemy of artist, audience, venue and vibe. Sometimes it’s a seizure-inducing spectacle. Sometimes it’s a seance. On Monday night, rapper Bbymutha wanted something more personal for her date at D.C.’s Songbyrd. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Early on in her performance, Bbymutha set the scene. She wants her shows to feel as if she has a big living room and everyone’s in there “turning up,” she told the crowd. “Welcome to my living room.”

Judging by how freely they interacted with her, the capacity crowd seemed to feel as welcome as the Chattanooga, Tenn.-raised, Atlanta-based talent intended. She greeted members of the audience as if they were family members she hadn’t seen in a while, and even recognized some of them from social media. “Y’all my friends in my head,” she admitted.

After the Twitter family reunion, Bbymutha made herself at home for more than an hour on an otherwise chilly, dreary night, delivering a potent set of ferocious Southern rap fueled by blood-pumping beats. An underground favorite, Bbymutha can go bar-for-bar, pound-for-pound with better-known rappers, her breathless flow a parade of jabs, hooks and knockouts aimed at haters, imitators and wannabe players.

Bbymutha also revels in playing against type and expectations — she turned an insult into her moniker, after all — and girds her venomous rhymes with feminism and sex positivity. She may threaten to eat souls and mosh on graves in her lyrics, but she’s also a mother of two sets of twins who keep her grounded in reality. To put it simply, as she did on “Frida,” “Mutha, she so nice / But she so nasty.”

The contradictions continued with her look, which mixed playful bunny ears and pink glasses with a neon orange wig straight out of “The Fifth Element,” a Dorothy-in-Kansas dress and thigh-high platform boots fit for an action film (“I wanted to give Lolita,” she said of the night’s style). In kind, the audience of bright young things was dressed to impress, dancing and rapping along to every word.

Some concertgoers even made it onstage to share the mic or some dance moves with the headliner, and while those antics usually seem like a ploy for attention or Instagram currency, the connection between Bbymutha and her fans seemed more meaningful. Near the end of her set, she teased the crowd about having to pay the venue a fee if she went over her time — and a few people in the front gathered cash and handed it over.

Bbymutha seemed touched by the gesture. She shared hard truths about the unglamorous life of a working musician while fighting back tears, and went on to detail the personal paths that had brought her to the stage. By the end of the show, she seemed shocked at the outpouring of adoration she had received.

“Y’all have been unnecessarily nice,” she told the audience. “This is different.”

