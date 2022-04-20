Get ready for Asesinato, because they won’t

Placeholder while article actions load

Most bands like to rehearse before a show, but Asesinato prepares by not preparing. As one of the most searing hardcore bands in the District, the quartet sometimes chooses to play its mostly-remembered songs cold, which makes it tricky to tell whether you’re hearing a tight thing loosening or a loose thing tightening, until the same goes for your brain. But when Asesinato vocalist D.J. Doroheng says, “Chances are, I won’t even remember the lyrics when I’m performing them,” it doesn’t mean that his dog keeps eating his homework. It means that the existential intensity of an Asesinato set might push him into a temporary state of dissociation.

Doroheng describes the band’s process as “very casual” and “real chaos,” a dynamic he traces all the way back to 2018, when guitarist Daniel Peña, his former bandmate in Kombat, asked if he could pen some songs for Doroheng to sing. “D.P. was like, ‘I’m just going to write these songs and give them to you,’” Doroheng says. “But then we recorded them, and he was like, ‘Hey, can I join the band?’” At that point, Asesinato featured the brute drumming of Zechariah Ghosttribe, Peña’s then-roommate and Doroheng’s then-co-worker, and it would later include Charlie Flack on bass. Last year, the full lineup released their “Loving Kindness Meditation” EP, which, in the greater family tree of D.C. hardcore, makes Asesinato sound like a poisonous bud growing at the end of the Void branch.

And now the band’s sound is growing in unexpected directions. “The new stuff I’m writing kind of goes back toward dark, self-deprecating, Kombat-type lyrics,” Doroheng says. “I think that has to do with the state of how things have been. It’s been isolating [during the pandemic]. I like writing lyrics about current events, but people read the news. People know what’s going on.”

That return to interiority has felt therapeutic for Doroheng, at least for now. “I’d like to just get [things] off my chest. I definitely internalize a lot of stuff, but I see myself as a normal guy, and I think I’m very vanilla in my everyday life. I work, I come home to my girlfriend and my dog. So when I’m performing, I feel like it’s my time to let it all out,” Doroheng says. “But I’d like to not have to rely on being in a band to cope with all of these things.”

Opening for Blu Anxxiety and Lazuli on April 28 at 8 p.m. at Slash Run, 3523 12th St. NE. slashrun.com. $12.

