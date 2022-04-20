4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Placeholder while article actions load

Mndsgn Mndsgn does a lot of gliding on his 2021 album “Rare Pleasure” — and it’s not hard to enjoy the smooth ride he takes listeners on throughout. A producer, songwriter and singer whose name is Ringgo Ancheta, Mndsgn delivers a project coated with a 1970s aesthetic that doesn’t feel like a costume. A standout song is “Hope You’re Doin’ Better,” which has cozy and intimate drums and such tender lyrics as, “I hope the garden is lush right where you stand.” Then there’s “Masque,” a slower, jazzier moment that melts in your ears as Ancheta repeats, “Take it off.” Four instrumental interludes — all numbered and named after the album — are welcome guides that create a cohesive musical story. The album’s closer, “Divine Hand II,” shocks you with its erratic drums. But halfway through the song, sparkly echoes and a distant horn wash over you in a cathartic conclusion. Mndsgn perfects his sound on “Rare Pleasure,” while still finding a way to surprise. April 22 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $20.

Hovvdy

Based in Austin, the indie-pop duo Hovvdy (pronounced “howdy”) specializes in dreamy, sometimes nostalgia-drenched jams. Will Taylor and Charlie Martin’s “True Love,” which dropped in 2021, effortlessly hops between the sad, the happy and the in between of today and yesterday. On the album, you hear a lot of reminiscing, sometimes with a regretful tone. “Blindsided,” a song about a young love that didn’t work, is paired with joyful production choices. The verses contain specific memories but portray general sentiments — a sign of impressive writing. Then there’s “Lake June,” which leans into the sad with lyrics such as, “Where did we go? You’re on the run / How did you know the time had come?” while the guitar’s strumming squeaks and lingers. “Hue” springs the album into the present, asking ever-relevant questions like, “Am I strong enough for two?/ Can I love me like I love you?” Hovvdy’s fourth album is a presentation of the duo at its strongest, letting listeners into its most vulnerable thoughts about the past, which leads them to the present. April 23 at 7 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $15.

Lala Lala

Lillie West, also known as Lala Lala, isn’t afraid of evolution. Her 2018 album “The Lamb” is an indie-rock offering anchored by fervent drums and classic rock guitar moments. West faces some big revelations on that project and delivers bigger choruses, such as on “I Get Cut,” where zealous drums lead you to an undeniable chorus that repeats, “I get cut with every touch / You come by and soak it up.” This works for West very well, but she takes a different turn on her 2021 project, “I Want The Door Open.” Here, she’s pushing the edge of her genre, with a huge electronic undercurrent and more surprising instrument choices. The music feels more ethereal. You’re grasping to catch lyrics instead of receiving a neater presentation. “Color of the Pool” features bouncy synths and such musings as, “The hum of something new / The sharp metallic blue.” The song is punctuated by an exhilarating saxophone that you don’t see coming. The delicately sad “Straight & Narrow” is slow and sparkly and moving. West’s vocals feel slippery in your ears as she sings, “And the world is guilt / And it comes in waves.” She’s saying what we’re all feeling — less obviously and more beautifully. April 24 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open) at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $18-$20. Proof of coronavirus vaccination or a recent negative test is required for admittance.

Saba

Chicago rapper Saba’s 2022 release “Few Good Things” is a more melodic, more buoyant project than his last. He recruits hip-hop and R&B heavyweights, such as 6LACK and Black Thought, on a feature-heavy album that feels ready for the sunnier days ahead. On his 2018 album, “Care For Me,” Saba was in a different place, living in the shadow of grief after his cousin died. The newer album doesn’t live in the center of grief — rather, grief itself lives in the background. On “A Simpler Time,” featuring Mereba, Saba says it plainly: “I put the pain in the s--- that I write / Can’t get frustrated, gotta give it some time.” There’s some subtle strumming and a majestic beat that grounds the song in hopefulness. “Still” features a radio-ready chorus by 6LACK and Saba expressing how someone can be your resolve in a chaotic world. He raps, “I know I’m more elusive / But her grip never get looser / And that’s why I don’t wanna lose her.” There are hard turns on the album, too, like on “Survivor’s Guilt” featuring G Herbo, where Saba is sounding very Kendrick-like and confronting life head on, sharply rapping, “My cousin still supposed to be here.” “Few Good Things” finds Saba trying new, sweeter sounds mimicking his efforts to find the sweeter parts in the sourness that is life. April 27 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $25.

