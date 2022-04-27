4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Placeholder while article actions load

Ho99o9 Pronounced “horror,” New Jersey duo Ho99o9 lives up to its name, delivering a shocking mix of industrial, hip-hop, hardcore punk and speed metal that exists at the extreme edge of popular music. So when the band tapped Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to produce its new album, “Skin,” fans might have worried that the pop-punk legend would give an unwelcome makeover to the pair’s terrifying sound. Fear not: Ho99o9 is just as sonically violent as ever, bounding from machine-gun drums and larynx-shredding screams to the chopped-and-screwed eeriness of Houston rap. “For the record, the day Horror does Pop Punk is the day racism will end in the world lol,” the band tweeted. “This album with Travis Barker is unique from everything he has ever done, if you think otherwise then your wrong. Always good to step out that comfort zone & challenge things musically.” April 29 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $25. Proof of vaccination is required for admittance.

Pabllo Vittar

Earlier this month, Pabllo Vittar made history, becoming the first drag queen to perform at Coachella, the sprawling arts and music festival that brings a quarter of a million people to the California desert. The accolade was the latest in the 28-year-old pop star’s meteoric ascent, which has largely happened amid a rising tide of homophobia in her native Brazil. Undeterred, Vittar continues to mix Brazilian styles with dance-pop from around the world; she first came to prominence with a Portuguese remake of Major Lazer’s “Lean On” and went on to collaborate with the dance hitmakers for another smash. Now, revelers who didn’t make it to Indio can get the full Pabllo Vittar experience in the friendly confines of 9:30 Club. April 30 at 10 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $30.

Koffee

When Koffee won the Grammy for best reggae album for her debut EP, “Rapture,” she became the first woman and youngest artist to win the award. In both music and the business around it, timing is everything: The trophy was handed out in January 2020, meaning the global introduction to the Jamaican artist that was to follow was put on hold because of the pandemic. Thankfully, the wait was worth it; the 22-year-old’s new album, “Gifted,” is a potent, forward-facing blend of reggae, dancehall and rap that builds on “Rapture,” incorporates the history of Jamaican music and finds the star ready for the world. As she told Apple Music, “I feel honored when I listen back to these songs, perfectly arranged and beautifully done, feeling like, ‘Yeah, I am gifted.’” May 3 at 8 p.m. at Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. $45.

Helado Negro

As Helado Negro, Roberto Carlos Lange takes folk music to the cosmos, exploring the intricacies of the personal-political spectrum over synthesizer textures, gentle guitar strumming and barely-there beats. After 2019’s well-regarded “This Is How You Smile,” Lange returned last year with “Far In,” a sun-dappled collection that is lighter and groovier than its predecessor. The record is well-suited for spring-summer daydreams and disco dancing, with the Ecuadoran American artist turning what could seem — in less talented hands — like navel gazing into something deeper and more inclusive. “It doesn’t have to be isolating, to go far in,” he told Pitchfork. “It’s more like an invitation.” May 4 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. $25.

