Placeholder while article actions load

Mother’s Day is approaching fast, and if I could offer a little advice to anyone struggling with what to do, it would be to simply give her the gift of listening. You might discover something new about her, or learn something new about yourself, or gain some fresh perspective on your relationship.

Or you might find out that the entire time you’ve known her, she has had an original manuscript of Leonard Bernstein’s only known string quartet stashed away in her music cabinet, just hanging out, being quietly historic with the Haydn and the Mozart and the Beethoven.

Lisa Benson Pickett was driving when her mother, Clara, dropped this little gem. In 2002, the two were traveling from Cape Cod to Lenox, Mass., for an annual summer party thrown for musicians retiring from the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and some music came over the radio that, if it wasn’t Bernstein, was at least Bernsteiny enough to catch Clara’s ears.

Advertisement

“ ‘Oh, this reminds me of that wonderful little piece that Lenny wrote and gave to Dad,’ ” Lisa recalls her saying.

“What piece?!” Lisa responded. “Then she said, ‘The string quartet! You know about that.’ ”

Suffice it to say, Lisa did not know about that. But she quickly realized that a potential piece of music history was waiting for them back at home.

“Music for String Quartet” was composed by an 18-year-old Lenny Bernstein in 1936 while he was a student at Harvard. You can tell, authenticators agree, from the familiar scratch of his signature. His musical signature was still in formation but is, by all accounts, vaporously evident in the sloppily scrawled bars of the quartet.

It could very well be Bernstein’s first major composition — or minor, depending on how it goes. Barely anybody has ever heard the thing.

Advertisement

Apart from a world premiere performance in November 2021 at Tanglewood (given as a benefit for the Stockbridge Library), and the handful of private run-throughs in the Benson household, the quartet hasn’t been performed, recorded or even published.

Those curious to listen between the lines of this reportedly beguiling nine minutes or so of mysterious juvenilia will get their chance on May 7, as Musica Viva Kentlands and the Kentlands Community Foundation present “Leonard Bernstein Celebration” at the Bender Jewish Community Center in Rockville.

An ensemble featuring violinists Yevgeniy Dyo and Vladimir Dyo, cellist Sang Jun Yhee, violist Brett Deubner and pianist Allison Brewster Franzetti will perform the regional premiere of the quartet, as well as three pieces with links to the composer. The program situates Bernstein’s 1937 Piano Trio alongside Mozart’s Piano Quartet in G minor (K. 478) and Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat major (Op. 44), each of which Bernstein recorded with the Juilliard Quintet.

And each of which Lisa says Bernstein performed with her father Stanley Benson’s own New England String Quartet early in their lifelong friendship.

Advertisement

It was at one of these rehearsals at Benson’s small Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, apartment in 1938 that Bernstein handed off the manuscript of the quartet to his friend for safekeeping. And safe it was kept. For decades.

Benson went on to an esteemed musical career, joining the Boston Symphony Orchestra under Serge Koussevitzky and staying there for three decades.

Meanwhile, Clara Benson (nee Stagliano) was the daughter of Albert Stagliano, the longtime principal horn with the NBC Symphony Orchestra under Arturo Toscanini. Stagliano also had storied tenures as principal horn for the Detroit Symphony and the Cleveland Orchestra. Clara was also the cousin of James Stagliano, principal horn with the Boston Symphony Orchestra for more than 20 years. Stanley and Clara died in 1988 and 2012, respectively.

Pickett imagines Benson and Bernstein’s bond as one of mutual encouragement. A string player herself, she has played around with parts of the quartet on her own, and while she hesitates to name composers whose images may be reflected in its unscratched surface, she’s quick to praise its ease and lightness: “It’s just very fun and beautiful.”

Advertisement

Clara and Lisa had the manuscript authenticated and eventually parted with it in a private sale. And though the selling agent made them a copy of the manuscript, the quartet couldn’t legally be performed. Finding the manuscript for the quartet was one thing; clearing the rights to bring the music back to life in public would be entirely another.

At the 2002 party in Lenox, Pickett bumped into her friend John Perkel, a longtime music librarian for the Boston Symphony Orchestra who spent 30 years in various capacities at the orchestra’s summer outpost at Tanglewood, and now serves as music coordinator for the Berkshire Chamber Players. She told him what her mother had revealed during the car ride over.

“I said ‘Lisa, Bernstein never wrote a string quartet,’ ” Perkel, 73, recalls on the phone from his home is West Stockbridge. “I couldn’t believe it, but I didn’t do anything about it.”

Advertisement

That is until 2017, a year shy of the centennial of Bernstein’s birth, when the prospect of premiering the quartet struck him as a fitting celebration. Perkel brought the manuscript to the attention of the Leonard Bernstein Office, which responded with a familiar refrain, “Lenny never wrote a string quartet.”

Perkel sent a copy to the Office and received a prompt reply confirming its real-dealness. The permission to perform the piece, gratis, came six months later. But before the music could be made audible, Perkel first had to make it legible. For this, he enlisted the arranger Charlie Harmon.

In the program notes from the Tanglewood premiere, Harmon recalls the years he spent as Bernstein’s assistant and archivist, transcribing the composer’s “scribbles” into functional notation. Harmon volunteered his services to Perkel to edit (read: rescue) the “untutored manuscripts” of the quartet — lovingly referred to elsewhere in his notes as an “unruly mess.”

Advertisement

“Even at age eighteen, nevermind his loose handwriting or whatever rush he was in,” writes Harmon, “Bernstein notated wholly what his music required; all the vital details are there, just as they were decades later in his final opera. In his music, Bernstein always committed himself completely.”

From there, it was just a matter of arranging the premiere. Insert pandemic here.

When I ask how it went when the premiere finally took place last November, both Pickett and Perkel defer to atmospheric descriptors over musical ones: Pickett recalls the sight of wide smiles spreading across the faces of the players as they lifted their bows from its final notes.

Perkel recalls a general feeling of excitement at experiencing the music — especially Bernstein’s daughter, the author and filmmaker Jamie Bernstein, who was in attendance — like finding an unseen family photo tucked into the lining of an album. Apart from citing its driving rhythm and jazzy tints, Perkel stays mum on the music itself — although he does admit, “It’s not ‘West Side Story.' ”

“Juvenilia” is such a strange category — like a baby picture of a celebrity, we expect it to be perceptible traces of a person we’re certain we know on some level. We want evidence that an artist’s life is a through-line defined by improvement and refinement. We want sketches and doodles to confirm what we see in the paintings and sculptures. We want assurance that there’s a human in there, learning and growing like us.

Surely, the quartet’s mysterious musical contents (which can’t be reproduced here) are part of its allure.

Advertisement

But the singularity of this quartet — the fact that Bernstein never returned to the form, does fire up the imagination. Was “Music for String Quartet” an ostentatious outing from a young composer high on his own confidence? (Perkel notes the Roman number “I.” on the score, which suggests the intention of further movements.)

Or was it just the opposite: an early failure he couldn’t dispose of quickly enough?

Was it a token of true friendship? A note passed to a confidant after class? Or was it just an assignment from his composition teacher Walter Piston?

Perkel relates a story he heard from his close friend Eugene Drucker of the Emerson String Quartet. Drucker was at a party Bernstein attended late in his life. (Perkel can’t recall the year, but Bernstein died in 1990.)

After Drucker performed, the composer approached him and let it spill that long ago he had written a string quartet, that he had no idea what happened to it, that he intended to write another one but that he never got around to it.

Advertisement

It’s the only mention of the quartet Perkel has been able to find — he has read every letter and lecture, every postcard and journal entry. Radio silence.

All of which just makes opportunities to hear the quartet more special to Pickett and Perkel — and anyone who can make it to Rockville. There are no plans — anywhere — to perform the quartet again. And for Bernstein buffs, it’s a rare chance to hear a young master at work. Even if it is a bit of a fine mess.

A Tribute to Leonard Bernstein presented by Musica Viva Kentlands and the Kentlands Community Foundation, May 7 at the Bender Jewish Community Center’s Kreeger Auditorium in Rockville, Md. www.kentlands.org.

GiftOutline Gift Article