For pianist Jonathan Biss, embracing Beethoven meant facing anxiety

In November 2019, the pianist (and writer, he’s a very good writer) Jonathan Biss had a not so good gig at the Phillips Collection. Biss had recently completed recording the full cycle of Beethoven’s piano sonatas and had just released a wildly popular companion lecture series on their individual intricacies. There was perhaps no American pianist more steeped in the sonatas, or more prepared to take on the next logical feat of devotional derring-do: performing all 32 of them live in a nine-month period. It didn’t go as planned.

“You could hear the arc and intention of the ideas,” a merciful but dutiful Anne Midgette wrote in The Post of the performance, “but the tempos were mushy and the playing often soupy.” Biss appeared ill and sounded so; struggling through the “Pathetique” (No. 8) and three other early sonatas. (This was the first of three intended visits to the Phillips, planned before the pandemic and designed to draw programs from the composer’s early, mid- and late periods.)

Biss and readers were spared much detail — he was determined “ailing” in the headline and declared “valiant” in the copy. But no one, including Biss, really knew what was going on.

On Sunday, Biss returns to the Phillips Collection for the final installment of his tour de force, performing the final three sonatas Beethoven wrote: No. 30 in E Major (Op. 109), No. 31 in A-flat Major (Op. 110) and No. 32 in C minor, (Op. 111). Each, in its own way, reflects Beethoven at his most challenged and most challenging; but for Biss, their pleasures and precarities represent so much more.

Not to make this about me — or the 40 million other Americans touched to some degree by the angel of anxiety — but Midgette’s account of Biss’s last appearance could have described any of the times I’ve suddenly found myself caught in its clutches. If you know anxiety, you know that it accompanies you everywhere, a permanent plus-one who’s always itching to leave.

And while it might be easy to reduce anxiety to “nerves” — standard-issue jitters switched on and off by things that are scary to do, say, performing the music you hold closest to your heart in front of a room of strangers — it’s often more about performance in a more general sense. Imagine all the world as a stage. Now imagine stage fright.

“To play music of such staggering quality is a joy and a privilege,” Biss wrote in a December 2019 essay for The Spectator. “It is also, to be honest, a burden.”

Since the Phillips show, Biss, 41, has confronted the specter of anxiety head-on, reading its shadowy systems and tempestuous uncertainties the way he might parse out those of the sonatas. In 2020, he released “Unquiet: My Life with Beethoven,” an audiobook for Audible charting his long relationship with Beethoven and the sonatas, and the ongoing struggle between anxiety and his own identity.

Those who enjoy listening to Biss speak through the keys will discover the same narrative current running through his writing. His prose has a lovely sense of music and rhythm, suspense and delivery. Its architecture is a dialogue of sorts, with chapters of Biss’s narration alternating with his own performances of various movements from the sonatas. It’s as though Biss and Beethoven are taking turns opening the door for each other.

I recently caught up with the pianist by phone from his home in Philadelphia. This conversation has been edited for clarity, length and the part where I went on and on about not being able to make it through his audiobook before our interview because it made me cry twice in the first 20 minutes. (I’ll go back to it, I swear.)

Q: I think I found your story a little too relatable.

A: When I say I’m glad to hear it, it comes off very wrong. So I’m sorry that you also have anxiety, but I am glad to hear that it was relatable. Part of the reason I wrote it is that I hoped it would be [relatable] for people.

Q: I think fundamental to the average listener’s relationship to a virtuosic pianist is that we can’t relate. You’re doing something so far removed from most people’s capabilities that the act of doing it contributes to the wonder of experiencing the music.

A: I actually think that as musicians, the only thing ultimately that makes us interesting is our humanity, and our vulnerability. You have to work your whole life to develop these skills which are extremely difficult and complex. But just being able to do that doesn’t make you worth hearing. Having something interesting in you and being willing to reveal it honestly is ultimately your greatest currency as a performer.

Q: You recorded “Unquiet” during the pandemic, and shortly after the Phillips Collection performance. What has changed in your relationship to anxiety since then?

A: Having it out in the open has been a fantastic reminder to me that I need not and should not try to to hide it. We’re all like that: We don’t want to show the most vulnerable side of ourselves. Now, whenever that instinct comes to put armor on, I have this very handy reminder that people know. And I also have the reminder that so many people’s response to [the audiobook] has been, “Yeah, me too.” It’s a great feeling that I don’t have to try and make this invisible.

Q: Have we cultivated a relationship with classical music that cultivates anxiety?

A: The short answer is yes. First of all, there’s what you said at the beginning of our conversation: We’ve constructed an idea of this person whom you otherwise know nothing about, who comes onstage and does this extraordinary thing and then leaves. The attempt to be that person is, of course, anxiety-producing. Then, the idea that there’s such a thing as “perfection” is incredibly anxiety-producing. The fetishization of tradition, I think, is also an anxiety-producing thing. The idea, which is maybe specific to classical music, that there is the correct performance of a piece, memorialized in some recording 10 or 30 or 100 years ago, and that the concert should be a reproduction of that. That’s very anxiety-producing. And maybe the fact that there’s status around the consumption of classical music: There’s the correct way to listen to it, the correct place to hear it. All of that is anxiety-producing; and it’s all designed to distance people from [the music’s] emotional core.

Q: You have a very musical way of writing — a Beethoven-esque precision of word choice. Are there musicians who are also writers that you look to?

A: I do find that there are moments when I’m writing when suddenly I feel that I’ve said exactly what I meant to, and it’s exhilarating. So there is this sense of like liftoff in some way. Recently, Jeremy Denk is someone who I’ve read sentences of his and had this sense of absolute recognition of the music he’s describing. And then, not on the page, but I studied with Leon Fleisher and he had a way in lessons of verbalizing aspects of music: The attack you need to play Mozart was “sheathed claws.” I’ve never forgotten.

Q: The three sonatas you’ll be playing on Sunday seem particularly loaded with the tension you mention in “Unquiet” between being a vessel for what Beethoven expresses on the page and being an artist yourself. What can you tell me about your relationship to these last three sonatas?

A: These pieces are truly one of the greatest gifts to my life. The thing about Beethoven, in terms of his enormous personality and his unbelievable architectural capacity, he seems superhuman, but he is so human. His soul is bared in his pieces, and his desire to construct a world that is more beautiful and less disappointing than the one he lived in is so unbelievably moving to me. This person who had a life that was just so painful — on so many levels, in so many ways — still had the kind of idealism you need to produce art like that very near the end of his life. I can hardly even think about it without bringing tears to my eyes.

Jonathan Biss performs at the Phillips Collection on May 1 at 4 p.m. Tickets are sold-out, but for live-stream access, go to phillipscollection.org.

