4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Placeholder while article actions load

Dave Hollister The early aughts are a turning point in R&B history that often gets overlooked. That’s when a young crop of crooners such as Avant, Musiq Soulchild, Carl Thomas and Donell Jones dominated the airwaves by infusing old school soul sensibilities with pop panache. Following his departure from Blackstreet, Dave Hollister seized the moment to propel his solo career, striking gold with his debut album, “Chicago ’85 … The Movie.” The record spawned two of his highest-charting singles to date, “One Woman Man” and “Take Care of Home,” which underscore themes of commitment, fidelity and maturity — a respite from the raunchy, sexually charged antics of his cohorts back then and even today. “Don’t let her get away / If you really care enough / Love her every day/ Over and over and over,” Hollister croons on “Take Care of Home.” May 6 at 6:30 and 10 p.m. at City Winery, 1350 Okie St. NE. www.citywinery.com. Sold out.

D.C. Funk Parade

The D.C. Funk Parade will once again fill up the U Street corridor with the sweet sounds of go-go, funk, hip-hop and R&B — though there’s no actual parade this year. Saturday’s free day-long festival will have three stages devoted to music along U Street NW. The lineup includes D.C.’s Critical Condition Band, which has been a mainstay in the go-go scene for decades and is best known for its buoyant hit “Phatty” from the mid-aughts. Rounding out the list are more local stalwarts such as jazz fusion artist Micah Robinson and Crush Funk Brass, which incorporates call-and-response techniques within its dynamic sets. Though a smaller affair than in years past, the Funk Parade is a welcome return to form for D.C.’s music scene. May 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on U Street between 10th and 14th streets NW. www.funkparade.com. Free.

Interpol

Interpol’s forthcoming album, “The Other Side of Make-Believe,” written during the pandemic, marked the first time the band produced music remotely. But you wouldn’t be able to tell from listening to its latest releases from the record. Lead single “Toni” begins with the band’s hallmark opening: A slow, cinematic sound of an instrument (here a soft piano) gives way to a pounding kick drum and layered harmonies that are distinctively Interpol. It’s one of the more upbeat offerings in the group’s pensive catalogue of music, with its music video featuring a dance-off and cheeky visuals. The pandemic forced the band to change its usual writing process, but the end result still feels wholly on brand. May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Anthem, 901 Wharf St SW. www.theanthemdc.com. $50.

Mariah the Scientist

Mariah the Scientist initially went to school to become an anesthesiologist before pursuing a music career. Her love for science is omnipresent, though subdued, in her velvety R&B songs. On her 2021 track “Aura,” she ingeniously engineers the Isley Brothers’ “Make Me Say It Again Girl” into a catchy sample that she layers with dramatic drums and her angelic vocals. “I guess it’s better if we pretend / We’re better as friends / I’ll try my best to forget your braid up and your Chanel scent,” she sings, her words gliding over the silky production. She’s able to fuse foreign, future-forward sounds with more grounded, soulful techniques, which is a science in itself. May 11 at 8 p.m. at the Fillmore Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. fillmoresilverspring.com. Sold out.

GiftOutline Gift Article