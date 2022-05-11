4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Placeholder while article actions load

Lobby Boy Harrisonburg, Va., is mostly known as the home of James Madison University — and the half-remembered parties from students on that campus. But since 1996, the mountainous college town has fostered an independent music community through the school’s radio station and its festival, Macrock. One of the latest and finest bands to emerge from that scene is Lobby Boy. The pop quintet released its debut album, “Pretty Songs/Pursuits of Personhood,” in April. It’s easy to see why Lobby Boy has caught on since the album is chock full of satisfyingly bright, danceable and funky tunes propelled by synths and a dreamy mosaic of modulated voices. May 13 at 8 p.m. at the Pocket at 7DrumCity, 1508 N. Capitol St. NW. thepocketdc.com. $15. Proof of vaccination required for admittance.

Lingua Ignota

It can be hard to trace where exactly Lingua Ignota summons her fiery incantations from. Kristin Hayter has been making music under the moniker for five years, and you could point to her Catholic upbringing to explain the elaborate baroque organ roars that underpin her metal-inflected howls. On her latest album, fittingly titled “Sinner Get Ready,” you can hear Appalachian string instruments join the choir of atmospheric doom. And when you hear Hayter belt out tender yet intense pleas for some sort of deliverance, you begin to understand that she’s digging down deep into the pits of her soul to conjure what she calls “survivor anthems” — from Hayter’s own experience as a domestic violence survivor. It’s then that these songs take shape for what they are to Hayter: salvation. May 13 at 8 p.m. at Capital Turnaround, 770 M St. SE. capitalturnaround.com. $29.50.

Wednesday

Wednesday makes loud, fun and fuzzy jams. At the heart of this Asheville, N.C., quintet is vocalist/guitarist Karly Hartzman, who started Wednesday as a duo before morphing it into a full band. Wednesday’s album “Twin Plagues,” released last summer, teems with noisy sketches of intimate memories. But Hartzman’s best song to date, “How Can You Live If You Can’t Love How Can You If You Do,” is a tender ballad that sounds crystal clear. It’s a risky bet to stick a slow, twangy song about aching for a partner (“Rooms would look much better if they had you standin’ in them / Jealous of the rooms whose floors can feel your weight upon them”) in the middle of some infectious, hard-charging rock songs. But it’s a gamble that sounds like a winner. May 15 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. 930.com. Sold out. Proof of vaccination required for admittance.

Griselda

When you think of where you might find the hotbeds of rap in recent years, would you guess the home of chicken wings and obsessive football fans throwing themselves through tables? Griselda, a rap collective featuring Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher, proudly hails from Buffalo. The crew is taking a long-earned victory lap after a meteoric ascension into rap’s mainstream with its retro street rap. Gunn and Conway, who are brothers, helped found the group a decade ago, but the last few years have been their most prolific, including Gunn’s 2020 album “Pray for Paris,” which is filled with boastful and exhilarating bars bent on making Buffalo feel like a cultural (and drug) capital. May 19 at 8 p.m. at Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE. echostage.com. $55.99-$250.

