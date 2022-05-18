Slayyyter is deceptively dangerous

Placeholder while article actions load

In the airbrushed, manicured world of pop music, Slayyyter is like a neon acrylic nail with a razor blade glued underneath: lurid to look at, but deceptively dangerous. For the last few years, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter has fought to push pop to its logical extremes, with a look inspired by early-aughts tabloid icons Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, music that bounds between so-saccharine-your-teeth-hurt and so-loud-your-head-hurts, and sexually frank lyrics that would make even the most explicit rappers blush. But her embrace of extremity is more natural than intentional.

“I'm never really thinking about songs in that way, like seeing how far I can go, but I feel like it just comes naturally,” she says. “I love to not take things too seriously and just say ridiculous stuff.”

On her debut album, last year’s “Troubled Paradise,” Slayyyter spits boasts about stolen cars, designer labels and self-annihilating substances over in-the-red beats that bounce between electro-pop, hip-hop and underground dance music. And for every girl-boss anthem or brokenhearted ballad, there’s a fallen angel or serial killer boyfriend lurking in the darkest corner of the clubs in which she and her music are most at home.

Advertisement

“A big part of my life is going out and nightlife and all that, so I feel like I always kind of tend to lean into songs that fit into club spaces more often,” she says. “They go super hard just because I like clubs that go super hard.”

Slayyyter is bringing her vision for nightlife on the road as part of her 30-plus-date “Club Paradise” tour, her largest jaunt yet and one that comes as concertgoers look to let it all out after more than two years living with a pandemic.

“It’s amazing. I feel like people haven’t really gotten to see me do my own thing live in so long,” she says. “I feel like people are absolutely loving it and eating it up. It’s been so cool to see the response.”

That response could go global, even before the tour leaves the United States next month, thanks to a recent collaboration with Russian art-punk collective Pussy Riot. Trading the microphone with the group’s singer Nadya Tolokonnikova over a mangled beat that fits nicely in Slayyyter’s discography, the song (whose name is unprintable here) is a violent missive aimed at an unfortunate paramour that captures the anger of a moment marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I’ve always been really fascinated by her story and her music,” Slayyyter says. “I was super excited to have a song with her — I feel like it’s the ultimate anthem.”

May 24 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SE. unionstage.com. Sold out.

GiftOutline Gift Article