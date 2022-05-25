The D.C. punk family is putting on a benefit for drummer Kent Stacks

Placeholder while article actions load

The D.C. punk community, at its best, feels like family. If you keep going to shows, you’re likely to stumble upon familiar faces in the crowd. And onstage, you might see members of one band pop up with a different instrument in another. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pete Stahl, the frontman of Scream, a pioneering, ferocious quartet that released the first full-length album on the venerable Dischord Records, knows this better than most — Scream’s guitarist is his brother, Franz. So when Pete learned his band’s original (and current) drummer Kent Stacks needed some help paying his medical bills for lung cancer treatment, he turned to his family of punks.

“Kent’s really a private person and very proud person,” Stahl says. “So we were like, ‘Dude, we want to do this for you,’ and our family of friends and our music community came together really quickly when we put out the call to do this.”

On June 2 at Black Cat, you’ll get a chance to see a who’s who of D.C. punk past, present and future on a mega bill with proceeds going to help out their pal. Local supergroups the Messthetics and Hammered Hulls (with members from the likes of Fugazi and Helium) will perform, and Baby Alcatraz and Ian MacKaye will DJ between the eight acts scheduled for the night.

Of course, Scream will play a few songs, too. The Baileys Crossroads natives, who formed the band in 1981 after attending what is now Justice High School, have been on and off for four decades. They set the tone for Dischord’s fast, furious and fun ethos along with Government Issue and Minor Threat. (Even if you don’t know Scream’s music, you might recognize the locally raised drummer who replaced Stacks in the late ’80s before ascending to mega-stardom with Nirvana: Dave Grohl.)

Over time, Pete and Franz moved to Los Angeles and got involved in various bands, including Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age; bassist Skeeter Thompson bounced around D.C. bands before settling in New York. But Stacks has not strayed far from Northern Virginia, playing musical standards around the area in the Old Dominion Trio.

Pete Stahl, ever the politically minded punk, is grateful to be able to do something for Stacks, whose gigs offset some of costs of the chemotherapy and other treatments. “I don’t know how every day you look online and there’s a GoFundMe for somebody because the health care system is so crappy and we don’t take care of each other,” Stahl says. “Compared with other countries that do offer some basic safety net for people, you’re kind of on your own in this country. And if you don’t have money, you’re in trouble taking care of yourself health-wise.”

Lately, Stahl and his bandmates have been finishing up their album “DC Special,” which was crowdfunded last year and would be Scream’s first since 1993. Stahl is eager to get it out sometime next year, especially since Stacks is back behind the drums for the record.

“I mean, [Stacks] still drives me crazy,” Stahl says. “We all get on each other’s nerves all the time, but we love each other. It’s our typical old fights we have while we’re writing music. … So a lot of the stuff that kind of drives you crazy about your best friend [is] also the thing that endears you to each other.”

Sounds like family.

Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kent is June 2 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. $25.

