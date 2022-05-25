4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Placeholder while article actions load

LB199X Born and raised in Southeast Washington, LB199X owes much to the decade alluded to in his moniker. The rapper embraces hip-hop classicism, preferring a lyrical approach and soulful boom-bap grooves reminiscent of years past. On this year’s “Life Goes On” EP, LB199X details love, loss and the come-up, after previously having laid out his modus operandi on a track, “To Live and Die in Amerikkka,” that nods to ’90s rap icons 2Pac and Ice Cube. “Lookin’ at the man in the mirror / Could you see your soul much clearer / It’s time to manifest the vision / See, I hope my people listen.” May 27 at 7 p.m. (doors open) at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $12-$15. Proof of coronavirus vaccination required for admittance.

Tirzah

For nearly a decade, Tirzah has explored the outer boundaries of pop, embracing her gentle vocals as the tether keeping everything together. A collaborator of trip-hop pioneer Tricky and composer Mica Levi, the English singer-songwriter stripped down R&B to sparse melodies and looping beats on her dreamy 2018 debut, “Devotion,” and on last year’s “Colourgrade,” her music dwelled in dark corners and sounded noisier and more experimental than ever. May 28 at 8 p.m. at Miracle Theatre, 535 Eighth St. SE. themiracletheatre.com. $25.

Capital House Music Festival

Sam “The Man” Burns was an institution in the D.C. dance music community. Spinning a style of house music he called “disco’s revenge,” Burns inspired revelers to reach a higher plane of existence at clubs from Red and the Ritz to U Street Music Hall and 18th Street Lounge. Sadly, Burns died at age 63 in 2020, just days before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country. More than two years later, Capital House Music Festival is kicking off summer with a celebration of Burns’s life and legacy with a free, family-friendly event in Fort Reno Park featuring like-minded performers. May 28 at 11 a.m. at Fort Reno Park, 4000 Chesapeake St. NW. caphousefest.com. Free; donation suggested.

Anika

As Anika, Berlin-based journalist-turned-musician Annika Henderson has spent years leaving her mark in the world of underground music as a prolific singer-songwriter, collaborator and DJ. In 2021, she returned with her first solo album in more than a decade, “Change.” Inspired by Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” and Hannah Arendt’s “The Banality of Evil,” the album features Anika’s half-sung, half-spoken vocals over jagged, dub-kissed post-punk. “Change” always serves as a meditation on a fraught global moment. As she writes, “It’s a vomit of emotions, anxieties, empowerment, and of thoughts like — How can this go on? How can we go on?” May 30 at 8 p.m. at Pie Shop, 1339 H St. NE. pieshopdc.com. $12-$15. Proof of coronavirus vaccination required for admittance.

