4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Digable Planets “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” was Digable Planets’ intoxicating 1992 debut song, which went on to appear in an endless list of shows, movies and commercials. It was the breezy calm to the storm of hyper-masculine hip-hop that dominated the airwaves at the time, smoothed out by its jazzy sampling of “Stretching” by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers. The Brooklyn trio’s output has been sparse since the mid-’90s, but its influence on hip-hop lives on. “Rebirth” became a blueprint for the industry’s biggest producers and musicians in the present day — making Digable Planets’ legacy more relevant than ever. June 3 at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. at City Winery, 1350 Okie St. NE. citywinery.com. $45-$60.

Black Violin

With its audience base shrinking, classical music is in a bind to maintain its relevance — and Black Violin may hold the key to its future. Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste of Florida mix high-energy hip-hop and classical music with their violins, bringing together two cultures that may seem a universe apart but sound effortless together. Black Violin’s first brush with fame was at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards when the duo played alongside Alicia Keys. On “New Life,” from Black Violin’s 2019 album, “Take the Stairs,” the group’s cinematic violin playing carries the uplifting lyrics, “The world is not the same / You know it’s dangerous / But it’s amazing to make it / Through the day / And know we won’t stop now / Won’t stop until we know we’ve found / A new life / I see days when everything will change.” June 4 at 8 p.m. at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Rd., Vienna. wolftrap.org. $30-$102.

Babyface Ray

On the surface, Babyface Ray’s rhymes sound aloof — cold and distant. That could come across as apathy, but listening to the production and lyrical depth of Ray’s latest album, “Face,” it’s evident how much the Detroit rapper pours into his music. In a world that seems flush with overnight viral stars, Ray’s fame is homegrown, after he spent more than a decade building his street cred in Detroit’s underground rap scene. His latest release could have lost steam easily, with a lengthy track list of 20 songs. Instead, each one reveals a new side to the rapper’s creative bravado. “Overtime” with Yung Lean is a first-class collaboration in which Lean’s brooding croons are in lockstep with Ray’s heady flow. June 7 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SE. unionstage.com. $25-$84.

Kenny Loggins

For decades, Kenny Loggins has written America’s soundtrack: “Footloose,” “Danger Zone” and other seminal movie songs can be traced back to the venerable musician. Sure, they might be campy and irreverent, but they capture a snapshot of a pre-Internet time when movies catapulted, not capitalized on, the latest trends. And despite their age, the songs in Loggins’s catalogue transcend the constructs of time, revered by Gen Xers and embraced by Gen Zers. At Warner Theatre, he’ll play some of his hits while also sharing anecdotes from his forthcoming memoir, “Still Alright,” due June 14. June 7 at 8 p.m. at Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW. warnertheatredc.com. $55-$85.

