Sky Ferreira’s new single sounds like a glimpse at America’s mood ring

Great pop songs need not embody the strangeness of the American mood upon their arrival, but it’s cool when they do, especially when the whole thing feels like a glitch, the way this new Sky Ferreira song, “Don’t Forget,” felt last week when it dropped from spacious skies, radiating weirdo grace and unambiguous animus, like a lavish announcement of the ugly summer ahead.

“Tears of fire in the sky, makes me feel good to feel alive,” Ferreira sings in her perfect pop-song voice, reciting scraps of mystic poetry at the fulcrum between belting and sighing. “Big dream, sick dream. Used to think God’s inside us all.” As she surveys this vast and godless landscape, a synth-worm squirms beneath her feet in the form of a bass line, while the drums loiter in places where they’re not supposed to, like an ’80s power ballad malfunctioning outside of its native spacetime.

Yet somehow, this song’s defeated, distracted majesty feels punctual. Unlike Lady Gaga throwing all of her lungs into a tacit military recruitment anthem on the new “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack, Ferreira’s delivery feels as intimate and burnt-out as your zombie thumb doom-scrolling past a snippet of Tom Cruise doing barrel rolls over a cheap graphic of his Rotten Tomatoes score.

That sensation — feeling exhausted, angry and lost in a sprawling senselessness — has always been central to Ferreira’s work, which, sadly, has only been reinforced by her spotty public presence over the past decade. “Don’t Forget” is believed to be a single from her many-years-delayed sophomore album, “Masochism,” which follows 2013’s “Night Time, My Time,” the singer’s thrill-ride interpretation of the ’80s-into-’90s mutation aesthetics of Jane Child, Jody Watley, Roxette and others. Melodically sweet and lyrically seething, “Night Time, My Time” reached its emotional crest with a lashing hook: “Nobody asked me if I was okay.”

Is “Don’t Forget” a rejoinder? “I won’t forget,” Ferreira sings in her new refrain, sounding cool and furious at once, “I don’t forgive.” She’s holding her grudges, but when the melody goes airborne, it’s clear that her grudges do not hold her — a reminder that our most bitter disappointments give shape to our optimism and meaning to our hopes.

