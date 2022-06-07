Kevin Ross has a place in R&B, and he knows it

Placeholder while article actions load

Kevin Ross is no newcomer to R&B — that much is apparent on his 2021 album, “Drive 2.” The project — a follow-up to the first “Drive,” an EP released in 2017 — is a tight seven songs, only one of which features other artists. Ross doesn’t sound like he’s trying to find a musical identity. He knows who he is, and his album reflects that.

His confidence allows his music to do a lot. “It’s an all-purpose project. … You can wake up to it, you can go to sleep to it,” he says. “It’s definitely a better body of work than the original one. It shows growth.”

Standout songs include “Looking for Love,” which finds Ross trying to reconcile with loving someone who is pushing him away. “You say you needed space, so I bought a rocket / Then end back in the same place,” he muses. On the chorus, his vocals are shimmering and glossy, and the song’s subtle production choices let him shine.

Ross has been making sleek songs coming at love from all angles for years now. “Long Song Away” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s adult R&B song chart in 2017. It’s a sweet, slower song, in which Ross sings the moving line, “’Cause forever is a long, it’s a long song away.”

Ross, who went to D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts and graduated from Boston’s Berklee College of Music, takes his place in R&B as seriously as he takes the genre he loves so much. “I’m a bridge because I’m a student first,” he says. “I acknowledge my predecessors while being aware of my present and planning for the future.”

He has already rubbed shoulders with some of his standout predecessors, having begun his career writing for the likes of Toni Braxton, Jamie Foxx and the trio SWV. Ross was signed to Motown Records and released just one studio album and a couple of EPs while there. Then he realized he needed to leave the label. Ross was allowed to exit his contract, and he started his own label. “The older you become, you start to understand that, you know what? Certain things aren’t worth sacrificing,” he says.

His creativity thrived in new ways after he was set free, he says. On the bouncy opening song for “Drive 2,” Ross smoothly cuts the corners of his compact and vibrant verses before letting his vocals sparkle as he croons the song’s title: “Sweet Release.”

June 11 at 8 p.m. at Penn Social, 801 E St. NW. pennsocialdc.com. $40-$85.

