DJ Natty Boom wants you to feel ‘seen, and centered, and beautiful’

Known in the D.C. nightlife as DJ Natty Boom , Dumas performed her first DJ set in a living room in Shaw circa 2007 — a house party doubling as a fundraiser for Girls Rock! DC , a music education group that continues to serve girls and nonbinary youths in the District. “I was one of the co-founders of that organization, and [we were] working to build a curriculum and an environment for young women to thrive and try new things,” Dumas says. “And I started to realize that if I’m asking youth to try new things, I should be able to try something new.”

As for the DJ philosophy she’s developed since then — using a wide musical palette to forge community across cultures and “be in conversation with people” — Dumas traces everything back to minding her elders during her childhood in Tulsa. “Both of my parents were community leaders. My dad is a preacher, and my mother was a leader in our church,” Dumas says, “so I learned from them — and from my grandparents, even — the importance of community. … And my dad has actually come to a couple of my gigs. He was like, ‘Oh, okay, I get it! You’re doing what I do.’”

On June 10, Dumas will perform one her biggest gigs of the year alongside her DJ collective, Anthology of Booty, at the 13th annual Booty Rex Queer Pride Party, a Pride event that aims to stand out by “centering Black and Brown artists and queer artists,” Dumas says. Her selections at the turntables might include a venerated megahit from Beyoncé or a poly-style rap spasm from Doechii or a DMV anthem from Rico Nasty, or Abdu Ali, or GoldLink — but if there’s a single message pulsing through the speakers during her set on Friday, it’s hopefully this: “I want people to know that D.C. is still for them,” Dumas says. “I want people to know that D.C. is more than the government, regardless of what administration is in office. I want people to know that their identities are seen, and centered, and beautiful.”