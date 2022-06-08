Placeholder while article actions load

About halfway through her Tuesday night show, Ravyn Lenae set the mood for “M.I.A.,” an Afrobeat-kissed jam about seizing the day and escaping to Miami. “It’s getting hot, it’s getting sticky,” said the Chicago-bred, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight She was probably imagining the song’s subtropical setting, but she might have been describing the surprisingly humid confines of D.C.'s City Winery, where a sold-out crowd had gathered amid the venue’s hardwood floors, brick walls and amber glow.

But even though the indoors were warmer than the June night outside, the hot temperature was a fitting clime for an artist whose sensual songs conjure feelings of body heat and slick skin. And for a fan base that has been waiting years to hear and see Lenae in the flesh, what’s a little sweat among friends?

Lenae is touring in support of her long-awaited debut album, “Hypnos.” The 23-year-old emerged in the mid-2010s, self-releasing her first EP as a teen and collaborating with fellow Chicago upstarts like Noname and Mick Jenkins. In 2018 — just in time for Valentine’s Day — she released “Crush,” a pristine collection of glistening, lovesick funk produced by fellow R&B wunderkind Steve Lacy.

“Crush” was a 17-minute-long promise of what was to come, but it would be more than four years before the public would hear new music from Lenae. On Tuesday night, Lenae’s return was worth the wait: Judging by the rapturous response to her every vocal run and flourish, her fans’ appetite has been growing unabated for all this time.

With a wispy tone that evoked memories of Minnie Riperton, Janet Jackson and Aaliyah, Lenae was a mix of swagger and grace as she delivered heart-heavy songs about friends, lovers and those between.

In an age of digital magic, there’s often some question of whether a singer who sounds angelic on record will fly high or crash to earth in concert. Throughout the night, Lenae was the rare example of an artist whose voice is even more staggering in front of an audience, her notes ringing through clear and true, no matter how high the register or ambitious the vocal acrobatics. On “Closer (Ode 2 U),” her “ohs” and “ahs” ascended and descended like a spiral staircase; on songs such as “Where I’m From” and encore “Sticky,” her voice morphed into a birdsong.

Lenae’s four-piece backing band brought the organic funk of her songs to life, whether chiming in with fingerpicked guitar, slithering bass-lines, synth squeals or four-on-the-floor beats. But too often, the foursome overpowered Lenae’s delicate vocals.

Amid the swelter, she needed all the airspace she could get, but that didn’t seem to bother the crowd. On “Xtasy,” Lenae sang, “Turn the heat, can you keep up?” With every cheer and cry, the audience proved they could.

