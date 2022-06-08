4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Placeholder while article actions load

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss The musical equivalent of “two great tastes that taste great together” was concocted 15 years ago when Robert Plant and Alison Krauss collaborated on “Raising Sand.” Plant, the legendary rock frontman of Led Zeppelin, found an unlikely duet partner in Krauss, a bluegrass icon. The songs were all covers, and the highlight was the tender and haunting reinterpretation of a song Plant penned with Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, “Please Read the Letter.” In November 2021, they finally released a follow-up album, “Raise the Roof,” which continued to showcase their curation skills (along with those of producer T Bone Burnett), finding deeper cuts from musical compatriots including Lucinda Williams and the Everly Brothers. June 11 at 8 p.m. at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia, Md. merriweathermusic.com. $55-$175.

Quelle Chris

These days, it’s hard to satirize politics or society because everything already feels so absurd and dumb. But thankfully, Quelle Chris is up to the challenge. The prolific Detroit alt-rapper has made his name with knotty raps that shine a light on some of the silly hypocrisies of existing in America — recent standouts include his 2018 collaborative album, “Everything’s Fine,” with fellow rapper (and wife) Jean Grae. Lately, Chris has flexed his skills as a deft curator and producer, including contributions to the score for “Judas and the Black Messiah.” His latest album, “Deathfame,” charts a further evolution of his musical world by blending syrupy piano keys with jagged percussion, but one thing remains clear in the urgency of his words: a better way forward. June 13 at 8 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $15. Proof of vaccination required for admittance.

Torres

Mackenzie Scott, whose nom de rock is Torres, has long crafted simmering scorchers about her upbringing in Tennessee and burgeoning queer love. (Her 2013 self-titled debut is still one of the finest opening statements of the past decade.) But on her 2021 album “Thirstier,” everything boils over in a wonderfully ecstatic way. Take Torres’s hardest-driving rock anthem yet, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head.” It sounds loud and fun, but there’s a tender, wrenching plea at the heart of its chorus: “If you don’t want me believing that / You’re never gonna leave me, darling / Don’t go putting wishes in my head.” June 15 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open) at Black Cat, 1811 14th St. NW. blackcatdc.com. $25-$30. Proof of vaccination is required for admittance.

Sheryl Crow

Welcome to the Sheryl Crow revival. The 60-year-old songstress is known for her breezy, radio-friendly country-rock tunes — come on, try not to crack a smile when “All I Wanna Do” or “Every Day Is a Winding Road” is blasting through your stereo as wind sweeps through your hair on a road trip. But her songwriting chops and the sexism she overcame to reign atop the airwaves are finally receiving proper appreciation, including in the recent documentary “Sheryl.” Listen again to one of her most exquisite ballads, “Strong Enough,” and marvel at the way she channels the frustration of a woman who wants to forge a partnership of equals but can’t pin down why she’s feeling so unsure about everything. June 16-17 at 7 p.m. at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Rd. wolftrap.org. $49-$127.

