Singer-songwriter Aldous Harding strums an acoustic guitar and lilts in a dulcet soprano — some of the time. But the New Zealander, who attracted a capacity crowd to the Miracle Theatre on Saturday night, seemed perpetually in search of new and unexpected tone colors. Her voice shifted, sank and slurred, delivering cryptic lyrics in a variety of timbres.

These changes were cannily underscored by a mostly Welsh backing band, whose four members all played multiple instruments. They also offered vocal support or counterpoint, melding with or expanding the reach of Harding’s protean voice. The first part of the chorus of “Leathery Whip,” for example, was sung by bassist-guitarist Huw Evans (a.k.a. H. Hawkline) before Harding took over.

Harding (whose given name is Hannah) performed all 10 songs from her new album, “Warm Chris,” and several others from the record’s three predecessors. The songs could be rollicking, as the performer demonstrated first with “Fever,” whose shouted one-word refrains were punctuated by a brief fluegelhorn motif played by drummer Gwion Llewelyn. Or they could be as hushed as “Staring at the Henry Moore,” a slightly jazzy ballad for which Llewelyn switched from sticks to brushes.

It was at the end of the latter number, halfway through the 80-minute show, that Harding mumbled, “Thank you,” her first words to the audience. The performer became chattier, but she remained a somewhat forbidding figure. Wearing a plain black dress with her hair pulled back, Harding moved with stylized stiffness, suggesting Kabuki as much as robot-like break-dancing. Her presence became less eerie during those songs where she sat to play guitar or the electric piano, which she occasionally shared with keyboardist-guitarist-singer Mali Llywelyn.

About a third of Harding’s songs were upbeat, and all had stirring moments. Yet the fitting closer was the slow and stark “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain,” which borrows its title, if little else, from the folk tune. As Hawkline plucked a banjo, Harding concluded the show with a melancholy couplet: “You made such a mountain/She won’t be coming ’round.”

Hawkline preceded the headliner with a 35-minute set, during which he sang and played guitar over bleepy backing tracks that emanated from, of all things, a reel-to-reel tape recorder. His fragile songs mixed absurdity and falsetto in equal measure, but they were capped by a more muscular closing number that propelled many listeners out of their seats.

