As if being sad wasn't a bummer enough, the universal feelings of pain and despair have been harnessed as a branding exercise. Being sad isn't just a state of being. It's an identity. A vibe. A way of life.

On Saturday, in the first of two sold-out shows at the Anthem, singer Phoebe Bridgers made clear that there are benefits from making sad feel cool.

The youths who packed the crowd not only seemed to have her simple yet biting wordplay memorized (some with verses tattooed on their bodies), but they also seemed plenty eager to shout and scream-sing along. The 27-year-old indie rocker’s heart-wrenching numbers have earned Grammy nominations, a “Saturday Night Live” appearance and a co-sign from fellow sorrowful songstress-turned-megastar Taylor Swift. (The name of Bridgers’s own record label imprint? Saddest Factory.)

Of course, music has long helped the sad sacks among us get through feeling blue. There’s solidarity in knowing most of us will feel the emptiness of heavy heartache, the humbling that comes with being let down by those you love. Or that your parents will never understand you. Or feeling as if you’re the only abnormal person in a room.

It’s a bit of a downer, therefore, to see corporations silo brimming tunes from Bridgers and fellow compatriots who try to channel this energy into unfortunately titled playlists such as “sad girl starter pack.” (Give me 50 ccs of wallowing, stat!)

How best to counter simply being seen as sad? Like many who are extremely online, Bridgers faces the void ironically. Things can certainly be less sad if you can laugh at yourself.

Bridgers and her band marched out to Disturbed’s regrettably meme-able nu metal anthem “Down With the Sickness,” which started the night with her loquacious tongue placed firmly in cheek. And the disaffected-ness even extended to some wry stage banter when Bridgers, who identifies as bisexual, wished everyone a happy Pride Month as corporatized festivities lit up the city — even on the pier outside the venue. That sentiment was quickly punctuated by the self-deprecating counter: “And to all of us who celebrate, shame as well.”

Better yet, listen for the deadpan one-liners dotted throughout her songs.

“We hate ‘Tears in Heaven,’ ” Bridgers cooed in agreement with a partner on the love ballad “Moon Song,” referring to the somber Eric Clapton hit. “But it’s sad that his baby died.” Or, as the line in the title track to her 2020 album, “Punisher,” goes: “I swear I’m not angry, that’s just my face.”

But sadness can also lull. When tasked with playing large amphitheaters and venues, as Bridgers has been throughout this tour, it can be a bit of a drag when stretches of songs barely tick above midtempo. As welcome as some softer, haunting lullabies, including “Smoke Signals,” were at this concert, they seemed to be in the rearview of the artist behind the howling scorcher “I Know the End,” which feels like a drive through the apocalypse.

Bridgers’s musical evolution is still in progress — there’s a honeymoon phase for all artists who soar this high before they figure out what’s next — and the fervency of her fans often feels more connected to her compelling personality than the strength of her live shows.

Maybe there’s straightforward wisdom to be unearthed in Bridgers’s songs and the rapturous support they receive: Being sad doesn’t necessarily mean being alone.

