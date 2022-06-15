Flasher reimagines its approach but keeps its punk spirit

Placeholder while article actions load

Flasher says the title track to the band’s new album, “Love Is Yours,” is all about the roller-coaster emotions of a long-term relationship, where conversations are full of “subtextual clues that offer the promise of reward if correctly decoded.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When it was time to shoot a video for the song, guitarist Taylor Mulitz finally had the chance to bring to life an idea he’d been pitching for years: a short-form parody of the 2004 Nicolas Cage action film “National Treasure.” The video sees the song’s romantic treasure hunt as something literal, with clues hidden below packing-peanut snow and in invisible ink on the back of the Declaration of Independence.

Reminiscent of iconic spoofs such as the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” and the Foo Fighters’ “Everlong,” the clip also gave the duo the chance to play dress-up, with drummer Emma Baker donning a wig, fake eyebrows and makeup to transform into the film’s star.

“Emma was such a good sport about it, like, no pushback whatsoever: ‘Yeah, I’ll be Nic Cage,’” Muiltz says.

“I think it’s good that I hadn’t really watched [the movie] recently before I agreed to it, because had I revisited it, I might not have gone along,” Baker says, laughing.

Portraying an actor grappling with the unbearable weight of massive talent isn’t the only new role Baker is embracing the days. When the band hits the road in support of the album, she’ll be stepping out from behind the kit to sing and play bass for the first time.

The band was forced to reimagine its modus operandi after the departure of bassist Daniel Saperstein, giving Baker the opportunity to step up her songwriting efforts. The resulting album is decidedly dancier and more mellow than their frantic, fuzzy debut, “Constant Image,” but still vital with the band’s DIY punk spirit.

“This time around, we just wanted to let it feel really intuitive,” Baker says. “There was a more natural flow and process to writing and recording these songs.”

Across 13 tracks, “Love Is Yours” toys with tempo and structure but stays focused on undeniable pop melodies, gentle vocal harmonies and lush layers of guitar, bass, synth and percussion that reveal themselves on repeat listenings.

There’s more room for reflection this time around, which could partially be a result of the album’s long gestation. After it was recorded in June 2020, the album was delayed for two years until it made sense to tour behind it. The extra time gave the pair time to experiment, refine the mix and get all the little, often-rushed elements of a record release right.

“It’s really nice that it’s finally going to be out in the world and we get to play it live,” Mulitz says. After the malaise and preoccupation of two years under a pandemic, “It finally feels like regaining a sense of self.”

June 17 at 10 p.m. at Comet Ping Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW. cometpingpong.com. $15.

