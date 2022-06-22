For Nikhil Rao and Bottled Up, making music is finding relief

Placeholder while article actions load

Bottled Up’s band name suggests keeping feelings and emotions inside, the chemical reactions of stress and anxiety building pressure until tops pop and glass shatters. It’s a relatable image these days, with each successive national nightmare contributing to our mental carbonation. For frontman Nikhil Rao, making music is how he finds relief.

“I can’t really put it into words how I feel about a lot of this stuff, and music is the only way I can express it,” he says. “These really complex personal experiences can only be expressed with music — synthesizers and drum machines and vocals, all together — that paints a very specific image of this subversive feeling that is hiding behind everything.”

That everything-all-together, all-at-once approach is in full effect on Bottled Up’s latest album, “Grand Bizarre.” The ready-for-the-floor art-pop adventure sees the D.C.-born band and its collaborators paint liberally with jangly guitar, traveling bass lines, drum machine patter, and synths that shimmer one moment and wallop the next.

Bottled Up began as a collaboration between Rao and multi-instrumentalist Colin Kelly. Rao had moved to D.C. from Los Angeles and ended up staying, thanks to his chemistry with Kelly and a music scene in which he felt welcome.

“As a person of color in the rock and indie scene, it was always really tough for me to feel like I had a space or platform to be on, but D.C. is such an awesome, diverse city,” Rao says. “Being around a lot of Black and brown musicians was really empowering.”

The band has gone through different incarnations in the years since. For “Grand Bizarre,” Bottled Up came up with a new way to write and record, at first to deal with a band member relocation and then as necessitated by the pandemic. Rao would demo every part — guitar, bass, keyboard, vocals and drums — before handing the song off to his bandmates to do with it what they would. Song foundations became clearer and more intentional, but that wasn’t the only benefit.

“When we would write together in practice, we would argue a lot,” he says with a laugh.

The recording process behind them, the members of Bottled Up have spent about a year rehearsing and figuring out how to bring this analog-meets-digital concoction of funk, punk, pop and dance music to life. They’ve landed on a six-person setup and a variety of equipment and synthesizers, including a pedal that transforms guitar samples into digital waveforms.

“It’s interesting because this is all stuff that hasn’t been done yet, so we’re trying to pioneer how it would be done in this kind of format, which is really exciting and, honestly, what lights a fire under my butt to keep going,” Rao says.

June 25 at 10 p.m. at Comet Ping Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW. cometpingpong.com. $15. Proof of vaccination required.

