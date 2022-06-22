3 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Placeholder while article actions load

Machine Gun Kelly is the same tatted Clevelander who graced the cover of “XXL” in 2012 as part of a “freshman class” of rappers that featured Future and Macklemore, but these days, the song does not remain the same. After flirting with rap-rock on 2019 album “Hotel Diablo,” MGK took the full plunge into pop-punk nostalgia with 2020’s “Tickets to My Downfall” and this year’s “Mainstream Sellout.” The midcareer crisis isn’t unprecedented, and it hits after a wave of emo-inspired SoundCloud rappers and amid a revival of pop-punk powered by his buddy/producer Travis Barker. While the Blink-182 drummer won’t be at this stop, MGK will be joined by Hot Topic queen Avril Lavigne, who’s enjoying a victory lap two decades since breaking through with the surprisingly durable hits “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” June 24 at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW. capitalonearena.com . $29.50-$149.50.

With the “Sunlight/Sunlight!” tour, Corinne Bailey Rae is making her first solo U.S. headlining run in more than five years. The tour name could be a nod to a hymn that speaks to the soul-nourishing music the Leeds-born singer-songwriter has been making for years: “Sunlight, sunlight in my soul today / Sunlight, sunlight all along the way.” That’s a motto that rings true across her albums, from her star-making debut to the gently weeping “The Sea” to the often dance-floor-ready “The Heart Speaks in Whispers.” “Those love feelings that lift you up and put you outside of time … they inform a lot of my songwriting,” she told Forbes. “That feeling of just being lost in it, outside of this moment and in the eternal.” June 25 at 8 p.m. at Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. thelincolndc.com. Sold out.