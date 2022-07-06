4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Placeholder while article actions load

Breezy Supreme Is pop-punk back, or did it never really go away? Whatever the case, the oft-maligned soundtrack of youths in revolt is enjoying another moment in the sun, largely driven by artists and audiences that are more diverse than the last mostly White, mostly male go-round. Breezy Supreme is a Black alternative artist from the D.C.-Maryland area who has dabbled in noisy, nihilistic trap-rap but seems more comfortable with the scream-till-you-cry sounds of emo, punk and post-hardcore. His latest album, “Bad Decisions” (which features production by Good Charlotte’s Billy Martin), is a half-hour of raucous rockers perfect for — as he sings on “Palm Pilot” — “sitting in the background, chilling in the back seat.” And watch out live, where he’s been known to add metalcore and go-go to the pop-punk mix.

July 8 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $18-$22. Proof of vaccination required.

The Chicks

The Chicks have always spoken their truth on their terms, whether singing a domestic-violence revenge fantasy (“Goodbye Earl”), kissing off small-minded small towns (“Lubbock or Leave It”) or — perhaps most famously — calling out George W. Bush and the invasion of Iraq, a move that derailed the trio’s careers. So it should have come as no surprise when the band dropped “Dixie” from their moniker, as protests against racist violence erupted in the summer of 2020, and returned soon after for their first album of new music in 14 years. “Gaslighter” is informed by the betrayal, heartbreak and eventual freedom of singer Natalie Maines’s divorce, and the poppy, decidedly contemporary country album finds the band unraveled and more traveled but still ready for a fight. That’s especially true on “March March,” a slow-boiling protest song that feels particularly potent during this moment in American history.

July 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Dr., Bristow. livenation.com. $35-$211.

Nicole Atkins

Unable to tour in support of 2020’s “Italian Ice,” Nicole Atkins did what many performers tried to stave off boredom and stagnation: live-streaming her performances on the internet, first from her attic and then from the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park, N.J. The shows inspired her to strip down the album’s songs, which she reworked and recorded as “Memphis Ice.” No matter the version, the New Jersey-bred, Nashville-based talent’s songwriting evokes both the warm nostalgia of the Brill Building era and the youthful adventures on Jersey Shore boardwalks that continue to inspire her. As she pondered about the new album’s creation, “Why can’t there be new songs that feel like the old standards?”

July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamilton Live, 600 14th St. NW. live.thehamiltondc.com. $20-$40.

Dusty Locane

Dusty Locane is an up-and-coming proponent of Brooklyn drill, a shifty, sparse style of rap that was born in Chicago and evolved in the United Kingdom before returning stateside. Like his peers, Locane details gangland tales over unforgiving bass wallop and rat-a-tat percussion that are punctuated by mournful melodies and cinematic samples. His style and raspy growl are reminiscent of Pop Smoke, the ascendant drill star who was killed in 2020 just as his star was rising. Locane grew up in Brooklyn’s Canarsie alongside Pop Smoke and is now carrying the neighborhood’s banner. “I always say, God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” he says in press materials. “I just try to stay humble and not get ahead of myself. What I’m doing now, I’m meant to do.”

July 14 at 8:30 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $20-$40.

