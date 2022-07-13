Teen Mortgage is firmly un-blipped and back on tour where it belongs

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The sparse art of Teen Mortgage’s “Smoked” shows an upended zombie sprawled in white space, its legs akimbo. While the image looks like something from Robert Longo’s “Men in the Cities” series as viewed through the sunglasses from “They Live,” it’s actually a reworking of an iconic subcultural image: pro skateboarder Corey Duffel wiping out as seen on the cover of Foundation Skateboards’s “That’s Life” video.

The image had been top of mind for James Guile, singer-guitarist for the garage-punk duo, who used skateboarding to pass a lot of time during the highs and lows of quarantine, social distancing and canceled concerts. Skaters spend plenty of time missing tricks and getting “smoked” — a feeling of defeat and disillusionment that has become more resonant for many, especially in the wake of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I was watching the country get smoked, and then I was also getting smoked on the skateboard,” Guile says of the last couple of years.

During that time, being a power duo made it comparatively easy to keep the band together, with Guile and drummer Ed Barakauskas essentially forming their own bubble. Despite losing a year’s worth of bookings and scuttling a U.S. tour, the band was able to take advantage of unusual opportunities, like live-streaming a show from DC9 or playing mobile shows on the back of D.C. concert venue Songbyrd’s “Byrdmobile” truck.

But Teen Mortgage is a band that needs to be experienced live, where mosh pits and tinnitus overwhelm the senses — live-streaming would never do. Life under a pandemic threatened to disconnect the band from time and space.

“I almost feel like we got blipped or something,” says Barakauskas. “I know we did stuff during the last couple years that kept the momentum going, but it feels like we just reappeared on the other side of it.”

Firmly un-blipped, the band can finally properly tour behind “Smoked.” Released last fall, the EP is an all-killer, no-filler collection of outbursts from the D.C.-based pair, loaded with searing riffs, sneering vocals and skin-punishing drumming. The songs affirm that getting smoked is an inevitability in skateboarding, making music and living life, but that dusting off and trying again is often the only way through.

“It’s the whole thing of failure as well as getting back up to do it again,” Guile says. “It makes it cathartic.”

Performing with BabyJake on July 20 at 7 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $18-$22. Proof of coronavirus vaccination required.

