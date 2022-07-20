4 concerts to catch in the D.C. area over the next several days

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Warpaint Warpaint returned earlier this year with the band’s first album in six years, a delay elongated — like so many others — by the pandemic. In the interim, the members of the L.A.-born quartet have stayed busy, variously working on solo albums, collaborating with the likes of Courtney Barnett and Suzanne Ciani, scoring films, and having a baby. But don’t call it a hiatus or a comeback. “It’s just four humans living in this world that are lucky enough to express themselves and make music with each other and hone their individual creativity and individual skills, in a weird time,” said drummer Stella Mozgawa. The result, “Radiate Like This,” is as dreamy and moody as its predecessors, taking a foray into Stevie Wonder-inspired soulshine before closing with the decidedly sensual “Send Nudes.” July 22 at 8 p.m. at Capital Turnaround, 770 M St. SE. capitalturnaround.com. $27.50.

Ethel Cain

Advertisement

With a tone like a pitch-shifted Lana Del Rey, Ethel Cain’s vocals are heavy with reverb and regret, her confessional, transgressive lyrics replacing Del Rey’s Americana obsession with Bible Belt imagery: blood and baptisms, bar fights and bruises. Her stunning debut album “Preacher’s Daughter” sees Cain conjure whatever she wishes, emerging from ethereality to reveal slow-burning country ballads, warped piano instrumentals, strip club sleaze and shoegaze nightmares. The alter ego of 24-year-old singer-songwriter Hayden Anhedönia has the makings of a Southern Gothic pop star. Standout track “American Teenager” is a deceptive anthem about the Friday night lies sold over the counter to the nation’s children. July 24 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. Sold out.

Bonbon

Bonbon is a “mini-festival” that brings together several of the city’s most vital DJs and performers to benefit SMYAL, a D.C. nonprofit that supports LGBTQ youth through leadership and mentorship. Dvonne, a founding member of the Noxeema Jackson collective, brings together influences that range from Luther Vandross and Notorious B.I.G. to goth industrial and raver club. Tommy C and Kristy La Rat are veterans of D.C. dance floors, expertly mixing tracks from across the disco-house-techno continuum and pan-Latin, diasporic dance music, respectively. The lineup is rounded out by Pwrpuff, Aphroditus, FRANXX and Gabberbitch69 — a purveyor of punishing, high-tempo tracks — and features a performance by Bambi, who produces “genderless and gendermore fantasies” as the mother of Haus of Bambi. July 24 at 5 p.m. at Songbyrd, 540 Penn St. NE. songbyrddc.com. $25.60.

Laura Veirs

Advertisement

For much of Laura Veirs’s career as a solo artist, her music was inextricably linked to Tucker Martine, an indie super-producer who helped helm her albums and is also Veirs’s ex-husband. While 2020’s “My Echo” was released after their divorce, the just-released “Found Light” is the first that sees the singer-songwriter processing, preparing and pushing through to a new phase of life and music. As she told NPR, “The whole process of making records was intertwined with my ex — who’s a great record producer, but I wanted to do it my own way.” On “Found Light,” Veirs’s lyrics are vivid poetry, full of sense-stimulating images like “vermilion suns” and “pomegranate fingertips,” and the songs grapple with how she has learned from pain, freed herself from burdens and returned to nature — and herself. July 27 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW. unionstage.com. $20.

GiftOutline Gift Article